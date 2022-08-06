Putin masses Russian forces for NEW onslaught on Ukraine: Long convoys gathering, says British MOD

Russian tanks, trucks and artillery gather in southern Ukraine as Putin’s forces try to tighten their grip on the region amid a valiant counter-offensive by Kiev.

The Kherson region near Crimea has been under Kremlin control since March 2 after a bloody six-day battle in which Russians moved north from the occupied peninsula.

Still, the invaders have faced intense pushback from Ukraine in recent weeks, with Kiev now certain it will liberate the region by September.

According to the British Ministry of Defense’s daily intelligence update this morning: ‘Long convoys’ […] continue to move out of the Donbas region of Ukraine and move to the southwest.’

The destroyed Fabrika shopping center in the occupied southern capital Kherson (image from July)

Locals look at damage caused by Russian airstrikes on a residential street in eastern Ukraine

The Defense Ministry added: “Tactical battalion groups (BTG), which comprise between 800 and 1,000 troops, have been deployed in Crimea and would almost certainly be used to support Russian forces in the Kherson region.

“Ukrainian troops are increasingly targeting bridges, ammunition depots and rail links in the southern regions of Ukraine.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine is about to enter a new phase, with the heaviest fighting shifting to a frontline of about 350 km stretching southwest from Zaporizhia to Kherson, parallel to the Dnieper River.”

Meanwhile, images posted to Telegram appeared to show Ukrainian missiles hitting a Russian armored car – the type likely part of the “long convoys” reportedly headed for Kherson.

Resident stands on destroyed factories in Kostiantynivka, 80 kilometers south of Kramatorsk., which is being held in Kiev

The news comes amid reports of horrific Russian war crimes in Kherson “on a scale almost too sickening to think about,” Ukraine said.

Pro-democracy campaigners in the city claim that in Kherson, Russians are being hunted by snipers, ambushed and bombed. Western weapons shipments give the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) the power to inflict serious damage.

The weapon the Russians fear most is the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), supplied by the US and capable of firing rocket barrages from the back of an armored truck. .

These rocket launchers are both agile and deadly accurate, and essentially unstoppable. They can wipe out an ammunition depot or a column of tanks in one fell swoop.

The last shipment of HIMARS was expected to support the AFU for a month. But they flared up in three days—and with devastating consequences.

Homeowners take up the terrible damage caused by the airstrike in Kostiantynivka yesterday

Kherson Regional Governor Serhii Khlan swore last week: “We can say that the Kherson region will be definitively liberated in September and that all plans of the occupying forces will fail.”

The bold forecast came after a week in which Ukraine struck two major bridges leading to Kherson in an apparent attempt to seal off the city from reinforcements, and as video revealed destroyed Russian anti-aircraft systems in the region.

Kherson is the only regional capital to have fallen to Putin’s forces in the five-month war and is Russia’s only foothold on the western bank of the Dnipro River that flows through central Ukraine.

Retaking it would be a major propaganda blow to Putin’s forces and possibly end his attempts to move west along the Black Sea to the port of Odessa.

The Russian generals have previously said that cutting Ukraine off from the Black Sea — denying the government access to Zelensky’s most lucrative trade routes — is a key goal of their war.