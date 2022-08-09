Putin loses 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops are dead or wounded

Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops were killed or wounded in the fighting.

Lieutenant Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media showing footage of his funeral which took place in the city of Chebarkul, central Russia.

His death was revealed when Colin Kahl, the third-highest official at the Pentagon, said up to 80,000 Russian soldiers have been eliminated in less than six months of war.

It means that about half of the 150,000-190,000 men that Putin would have gathered on the border with Ukraine before the war have been removed from the battlefield.

Kahl said the estimate is “pretty remarkable” when taking into account that “the Russians have achieved nothing from Putin‘s objectives at the beginning of the war.’

He added: “Russia’s overall aim was to overrun the entire country, implement regime change in Kiev and wipe out Ukraine as an independent sovereign and democratic nation. None of that happened.’

His estimate roughly matches that of a Democrat congressman, who was briefed last week about the war, who said “at least” 75,000 Russian troops were dead or wounded.

That number would include thousands of Ukrainians conscripted from occupied territories and thousands of other mercenaries associated with the military contractor group Wager.

Russia is also said to have called up soldiers from Syria to fight, and has started a recruitment campaign for new ‘volunteer battalions’ in recent weeks.

Salaries of up to £3,400 a month are reportedly being offered to officers willing to fight, before bonuses, with soldiers promised £2,400 – a fortune for those living in the poorer regions of Russia or Donbas, where recruitment is reportedly targeted. .

Tsikul, a married father of two, was buried in his hometown of Chebarkul, central Russia, in recent days with his funeral broadcast on Russian media

Tsikul served in Russia’s 90th Tank Division in Russia’s Central Military District before his death in Ukraine. It is unclear where or how exactly he died

A married father of two, he was given full military honors at his funeral which took place at an Orthodox church in Chebarkul.

Tsikul was murdered last month, but details of his burial did not emerge until after his corpse was repatriated.

Russia often delays sending bodies to hide the true toll of the war.

It is not exactly clear how or where in Ukraine Tsikul met his end.

Despite the huge number of casualties in Ukraine, Putin has not officially declared war or initiated a general mobilization of the Russian population.

This is believed to be because he fears a revolt by ordinary Russians against his increasingly authoritarian leadership.

Instead, he largely relies on conscripts from the poorer or most remote regions of Russia, conscripts from occupied Ukraine, volunteers and mercenaries to fight for him.

Putin’s offensive in Ukraine has largely stalled and Ukraine is now hitting back – including apparent rocket attacks on Crimea today

Tens of thousands of new recruits from these areas are said to have been thrown onto the front lines since the start of the war, often with little training, poor equipment and told they would not be sent into battle.

That has helped to increase Russian losses, while also meaning that attacks have made little progress in recent weeks.

Moscow’s offensive in eastern Ukraine has largely stalled after the capture of most of Luhansk province, with several major cities still standing between Putin’s men and their goal of taking all of Donbas.

Meanwhile, a counter-attack is underway in the southern region of Kherson, which Ukrainian officials have predicted will be back under their control by September.

And today, about a dozen explosions simultaneously hit Crimea, which Russia has been occupying since 2014 and which Putin considers his own territory.

Ukraine has not responded to the attack, although there is little doubt that it was orchestrated by Kiev. Russia says it is ‘investigating’.

If confirmed, it would be the first major attack on Crimea since 2014.

The peninsula is far behind the front line and Ukraine is not known to possess a weapon that can reach that far.

It means that either saboteurs have been able to launch a daring attack behind enemy lines, or Kiev is equipped with missiles with a longer range than its western allies have previously acknowledged.

The likely candidate is ATACMS, a long-range ballistic missile-like missile that can be fired from the rear of HIMARS or M270 multi-launch missile systems.

Calls to supply Ukraine with weapons have increased in recent weeks, but President Biden has previously ruled out sending them — he said he would not supply weapons with the range to hit mainland Russia.