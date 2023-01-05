Putin ‘is terminally ill with cancer’ and his death is coming ‘very soon’ says Ukraine spy chief

<!–

Vladimir Putin is terminally ill and will die soon, Ukraine’s head of military intelligence said.

Kyrylo Budanov said he knows the death of the Russian despot is imminent due to a persistent illness from cancer.

Budanov, the chief intelligence officer of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, discussed the ongoing war and the Russian leader in an interview with ABC News on Wednesday.

He added that he expects a transfer of power to another Russian friend after Putin’s death.

Kyrylo Budanov (pictured) said he knows Putin’s death is imminent due to lingering illness from cancer, undated

There has been speculation about Putin’s health for years. Pictured: Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, Moscow, Russia, January 2022

ABC News’ Britt Clennett asked Budanov if Putin was terminally ill, to which the spy chief immediately replied “of course.”

Budanov added in his non-native English: “He is ill for a long time.”

Asked when he thinks Putin’s death will come, Budanov said he thought it would be very soon.

‘I think very quickly. I hope.’

There is constant speculation about Putin’s health. Rumor has it that the 70-year-old Russian leader has been suffering from cancer, Parkinson’s disease and numerous other ailments for several years.

“We think it’s cancer,” Budanov said.

“We know from human sources” close to Putin, he added.

Budanov was also asked what he thought would happen after Putin’s death, whether someone from within the Kremlin would take over, and whether the war in Ukraine would continue.

He replied that he expected there would be “a replacement and transfer of power,” suggesting it would be to one of Putin’s cronies.

“This war must have ended sooner [Putin] is dying,” Budanov added.

Telegram broadcaster General SVR, which claims to have some insider sources in the Kremlin, said Putin’s doctors recently noted a “significant deterioration in his health” and advised him to move away from all public appearances so he can rest.

The Telegram channel also reported that Putin is now getting tired very quickly.

He is also prone to “frequent bouts of dizziness and headaches,” as well as “clouding of consciousness,” it added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting with members of the government via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on December 14, 2022.

Reports of Putin’s ill health were bolstered by the cancellation of a number of scheduled trips and public appointments.

Last week, on December 28, Putin pulled out of a planned trip to Pskov, a town near the Estonian border. The cancellation was officially attributed to “adverse flying conditions,” but weather forecasts suggested the sky was clear.

A visit to Russia’s largest tank factory in Nizhny Tagil, in the Ural Mountains, was also postponed. Even the usual appearance at an end-of-year meeting of his ministers was canceled.

Putin also refused to go ahead with his traditional December press conference, where the president normally speaks for four hours and field questions from journalists and viewers, even canceling his beloved ice hockey game at the end of the year.