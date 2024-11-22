“Putin is not lying… we are walking towards disaster,” warns the president of Serbia, while Poland says that “the threat of a global conflict is real”

Serbia’s president has issued a stark warning about the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, saying Vladimir Putin is “not bluffing” about the possible use of nuclear missiles.

According to a Serbian publication NovostiPresident Aleksander Vucic, one of Putin’s allies who claims to know the Russian leader “very well,” told reporters: “Don’t think that someone somewhere is bluffing; unfortunately, no one bluffs and, unfortunately, we are walking towards a minor disaster”. ‘.

Vucic’s ominous comment comes after Ukraine carried out its first strike on Russian territory with a long-range missile supplied by the United States on Tuesday, just days after the Biden administration gave the green light to kyiv despite the fears that it could escalate the conflict beyond control.

Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Friday there is a real risk of a global conflict breaking out after Russia fired an intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile at a Ukrainian city.

Putin had said on Thursday that the attack was a response to the United States and the United Kingdom allowing kyiv to attack Russian territory with advanced Western weapons, a move he said had given the conflict “elements of a global character.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the Russian missile attack another escalation after the deployment of North Korean troops on Russian soil.

“The war in the east is entering a decisive phase, we feel the unknown approaching,” Tusk said at a faculty conference.

‘The conflict is taking on dramatic proportions. The last dozens of hours have shown that the threat is serious and real when it comes to a global conflict.’

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech to personnel and citizens of the Russian armed forces at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 21, 2024.

A still image taken from a video distributed by the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry shows the launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile as part of nuclear deterrent forces exercises from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the northwestern Arkhangelsk oblast of Russia, on October 29, 2024.

Poland, which borders Ukraine, Russia and Belarus, has been a leading voice calling on NATO members to spend more on defense and is allocating 4.7% of gross domestic product to bolster its armed forces by 2025.

Russia said Thursday that a new US ballistic missile defense base in northern Poland will lead to an increase in the overall level of nuclear danger, but Warsaw said Moscow’s “threats” only strengthened the case for the defenses. of NATO.

Earlier today, Ukraine’s former military chief warned that World War III is already underway, with Vladimir Putin’s autocratic allies North Korea, Iran and China openly supporting his forces on the battlefield.

Valery Zaluzhny, who is now Ukraine’s envoy to the UK, said at the UP100 awards ceremony in kyiv: “I think that in 2024 we will be able to absolutely believe that World War III has begun.”

The general stated that starting this year “Ukraine no longer faces Russia. North Korean soldiers are facing Ukraine.’