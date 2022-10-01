Putin: Families of Russian men being called to fight Ukraine war are being bribed with a SHEEP each

The move follows protests by women against their husbands being sent to war

Families are also given potatoes, flour, cabbage, coal and firewood

Families of Russian men drafted to fight Putin’s Ukraine war are being bribed with a sheep each.

So far, 91 live rams have been handed over to wives and mothers in the mountainous Tuva Republic, home of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

More are to be distributed as men are mobilized to fight in Ukraine some 3,200 miles away.

The move follows protests by women in the Siberian region of Tuva against their husbands being sent to war.

Pictures show large numbers of sheep in pick-up trucks as well as being taken in or brought in, presumably to be gifted.

The animals were distributed among residents of Sut-Kholsky, Mongun-Tayginsky, Barun-Khemchiksky, Ulug-Khemsky, Chedi-Kholsky, Tes-Khemsky, Chaa-Kholsky and Dzun-Khemchiksky districts.

Families are now each gifted a sheep by the regional government, along with other items depending on where they live.

Different districts receive sacks of potatoes, flour, cabbage, firewood and coal along with their sheep.

In addition, each family with children under 17 can receive 5,000 rupees (about £75).

This follows Vladimir Putin’s brutal police force in Tuva seeing female protesters manhandled into cells-on-wheels after they protested the mobilization of the region’s men.

A total of 27 women were detained with violence against the mother of a newborn baby girl.

A video showed two police officers holding a stroller with a baby girl.

Women were heard shouting: ‘Let her go! Are you human? Let her go!’

The protest here is significant.

Tuva is the home region of the Russian Defense Minister.