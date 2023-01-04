Putin faces “a rapid military catastrophe,” warns the former Russian defense minister

Vladimir Putin is leading Russia into revolution and making the same catastrophic military mistakes Russia made in 1917, warns a leading pro-Kremlin war analyst.

His army is on the verge of a return, where it will lose if it attacks and if it retreats, said Igor Strelkov, a former FSB colonel and ex-minister of defense of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

“Intelligent people have come to the conclusion that Russia is in a complete Zugzwang in the current situation,” he said, referring to a chess dilemma in which a player is disadvantaged because of his duty to move.

The word is German for ‘compulsion to move’. “It is impossible to keep defending because it gets worse quickly [our] strategic position,” said Strelkov. “And it is impossible to attack, as this is accompanied by rapid military catastrophe.”

He warned: “The combat effectiveness and morale of the army are very reminiscent of those before the July 1917 offensive. [Alexander] Kerensky.”

Strelkov – real name Igor Girkin – was one of the key players in Putin who took control of Crimea in 2014 and subdued the Ukrainian Donetsk region in the same year. He has significant support among military commanders and the top-level secret services.

He has long criticized the Russian leader’s current war strategy, demanding the hasty mobilization of an additional million fighters to defeat Ukraine, as well as a clear selection of Putin’s top commanders and defense ministers.

In his final criticism, he said: “There is no mention of the Kremlin going for radical personnel changes and other necessary reforms.

“Nobody believes in this anymore.”

He warned of a repeat of Russia’s mistakes in the months before the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917, which led to the defeat of a “liberal” government that ushered in seven decades of Communist tyranny.

He suggested that Putin’s military strategy is setting in motion its own demise.

Pictured: A destroyed Russian BMP infantry fighting vehicle lies by the side of a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine on January 2, 2023

Kerensky, head of Russia’s provisional government after the overthrow of the last Tsar Nicholas II, pushed for a disastrous, ill-timed World War I counteroffensive led by Supreme Commander General Aleksei Brusilov. This turned his troops into mutiny, tens of thousands of dead soldiers and a collapse of the offensive.

Strelkov warned that Putin’s top commanders were planning a counter-offensive in Ukraine, aiming to surprise Ukraine and its NATO supporters, with likely disastrous consequences.

This had been advocated, among others, by retired Lieutenant General Andrey Gurulev, a pro-Putin TV lawyer for the high command, he said.

This “clearly demonstrates the general level of mindlessness of our top generals, to which he recently belonged,” Strelkov said.

The General has probably forgotten – or perhaps he never knew – that NATO has a large space capability and effective modern aerial reconnaissance.

“There is also radio interception and radio location.

“They also have brains in their headquarters and analytical centers….

“Let me remind you that the enemy predicted the offensive of the Russian forces a year ago – and even put this information in the media in advance with an accuracy of several days.”

Separately in a video, he said, “I’ll stress it one more time: ours [Russian] army doesn’t understand what it’s fighting for.’

Volunteer battalions knew their purpose, but were ‘a drop in the ocean compared to the total number of soldiers and officers at the front’.

The problems are in Putin’s regular forces, he said.

Strelkov, 52, a staunch pro-war blogger, is one of three convicted by a Dutch court last year of downing a Malaysian Airlines passenger plane that killed all 298 people on board in 2014.

Despite this, he remains an important voice within Russia on the conduct of the war.

Men watch as workers clear rubble from a destroyed building that was reportedly a vocational school used as temporary accommodation for Russian soldiers. Russia has admitted that 89 of its soldiers were killed in the attack, though Ukraine claims the figure is much higher

Mourners lay flowers at the Eternal Flame memorial as they gather in Glory Square the day after Russia’s defense ministry declared dozens of Russian servicemen killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on their temporary shelter in Makiivka

Strelkov’s comments came after Ukraine claimed on Tuesday it had destroyed a Russian ammunition dump as a final blow to Putin’s war effort.

The dramatic airstrike in Svatovo, in the eastern Luhansk region, was captured on video. Footage from the drone that dropped the explosive showed Russian troops fleeing just before a massive blast ripped the building apart.

The attacks are the latest in a series of attacks carried out in recent days by Kiev’s armed forces that have dealt devastating blows to Vladimir Putin’s invading forces.

Ukraine said two other attacks had knocked out 500 Russian troops in the southern Kherson region.

One of the attacks — a major attack on a farm in Chulakivka — was claimed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, adding to the death toll in Makiivka, in the occupied Donetsk region, on Dec. 31.

And in the other attack, Ukraine allegedly hit a recreational facility called Grand Prix used by Russian military occupiers in the village of Sahy, including GRU military intelligence special forces. The magnitude of any losses here is not yet clear.

These attacks came just a day after Moscow made a rare admission of massive loss of life in a separate December 31 attack by HIMARS missile systems against a military barracks.

Pictured: The Russian ammunition depot is on fire after a drone dropped a bomb on it

When the extent of the devastation was revealed, Russian mourners expressed their grief and anger at Moscow commanders at a rare public memorial of the soldiers killed in the New Year’s strike.

Russia first admitted that 63 soldiers had been killed. This number has since been increased to 89 – the highest recognized loss in the war, although Ukraine says the true figure is around 400 dead.

And to make matters worse for embattled Russian President Putin, explosions were heard today at a Russian military base in Novy Oskol, in the Belgorod region, amid suspicions of yet another daring Ukrainian attack across the border on Russian soil.

Smoke was seen in a video billowing into the air from the facility.