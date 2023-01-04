Putin deploys warship armed with hypersonic Zircon missiles before test launch

Vladimir Putin has gleefully launched a warship armed with new Mach 9 nuclear-capable hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles on a mission to challenge the West.

The Russian despot took part in an online ceremony with Sergei Shoigu to deploy Admiral Gorshkov on his mission across the Atlantic and Indian Oceans and the Mediterranean, armed with one of the world’s deadliest weapons.

The ship immediately fired a test launch into the Barents Sea and hit a target 1,000 kilometers away in the White Sea, the Kremlin claimed.

The state-of-the-art nuclear-capable Zircon missiles, which reach speeds of nearly 7,000 mph, have “no equivalent in the world,” Putin previously claimed, and their arrival comes at a much-needed time for Russia after multiple setbacks in Ukraine.

The tyrant could hardly contain his joy when he announced the news today, saying: “I am sure that such powerful weapons will make it possible to reliably protect Russia from possible external threats and help protect the national interests of our country.” to ensure.’

The president proudly said today was an “important, if not momentous event” as the ship departed in a task force from Severomorsk.

He added: ‘I am very happy. My congratulations. This is a very large, collective piece of work that ended with a good result as expected. Start your task.’

More than 10 months after the fighting, Russia has suffered a series of humiliating setbacks on the ground in Ukraine.

The Russian army’s high command has faced widespread criticism in recent days after a strike by Ukraine’s armed forces over New Year, in which Moscow said 89 of its soldiers were killed.

Shoigu said today: “The main focus of the mission will be countering threats to Russia and supporting regional peace and stability together with friendly countries.

“During exercises, the crew will be trained in deploying hypersonic weapons and long-range cruise missiles,” he said.

Shoigu said the Zircon missiles were “capable of overcoming any modern or future air defenses” and could deliver “pointed and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and on land.”

Earlier, the state news agency TASS had stated: “It will carry out its combat duties in the Mediterranean, with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles on board.”

The frigate had undergone scheduled maintenance at Kronstadt Marine Plant.

The new mission is expected to take the Gorshkov along the coast of the British Isles as it goes on a mission during the bloody conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

However, the Russians have not disclosed the exact route or timing.

Moscow boasted that the Gorshkov is “the most dangerous enemy of surface ships in the world’s oceans” now that it is armed with the new hypersonic missile.

It also has state-of-the-art Kalibr missiles – used against Ukraine – in its arsenal.

According to Russian media reports, Zircon tests would be carried out during the trip, without saying at what stage.

The deployment of the sea-fired missile with a speed of 6,670 mph and a range of about 1,000 kilometers follows tests in the Barents Sea.

Oleg Gladkiy, commander of the missile ships of the Russian Northern Fleet, said: “The ship is armed with cruise missiles, including long-range missiles and hypersonic Zirkon missiles.

‘Of course that comes with a certain responsibility.’

Putin has shown great interest in the development of the Zircon, announcing a “flawless” salvo launch with the new-era missile a year ago.

Previously, it was identified by Moscow’s state-controlled TV as Putin’s weapon of choice for wiping out US cities in the event of a nuclear conflict.

Workers clear the rubble of a destroyed building believed to have been a vocational school used as temporary accommodation for Russian soldiers, dozens of whom have been killed in a Ukrainian missile strike

People stand at a destroyed residential building in the city of Borodyanka

Putin has hailed ‘our latest [Zircon] missiles fired from the sea at sea and land targets.

‘The tests were carried out successfully and without errors.

“This is a great event for our country, an important step in improving Russia’s security, in increasing (our) defense capability.”

He said it was in “series production” and called the weapon “truly unparalleled … in the world.”

TV Zvezda – a broadcaster owned by the Russian Ministry of Defense – said: ‘The speed of the Zircon hypersonic missile is so high that it prevents the opponent’s air defense system from detecting the impact in time.

“In fact, the launch will not be known until after the target has been hit.”

The missile has a “variable trajectory” to avoid detection, viewers were told.

The frigate’s captain, Igor Krokhmal, previously said: “No one will see the missile launch or its flight.

“They don’t see until the missile hits the target.

“A surface target, a coastal target. I don’t think anything can be done about that in the coming years.’

He told Putin today: “The crew of the frigate is ready for military service.

The president said, “I am very happy, congratulations.

“This was a big, big job that ended with the good result we expected.

“Start completing the tasks.”

Captain: “Yes sir.”

Putin: ‘Beautiful seas!’