Putin ‘suspends Belgorod nuclear submarine’ amid saber-rattling over Ukraine

Vladimir Putin may have deployed a huge nuclear submarine with his latest doomsday weapon, NATO has warned its members.

The Belgorod has disappeared from its home base in the Arctic Circle and may be heading to the Kara Sea to test the Poseidon nuclear bomb, a NATO warning memo leaked to Italian media over the weekend has suggested.

The Poseidon is a drone said to be capable of traveling great distances underwater before detonating with enough force to trigger a 1,600-foot nuclear tsunami designed to drown and irradiate coastal cities.

The Belgorod – a 600-foot Russian nuclear submarine capable of carrying Poseidon doomsday weapons – has left its base in the White Sea, a NATO warning note said

If the test goes ahead, it would be Putin’s latest attempt to scare the West over his failed war in Ukraine after he was last week suspected of ordering stealth attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines.

Belgorod was presented as a candidate for the sabotage mission because it also has mini-submarines designed to carry out attacks on underwater infrastructure.

However, doubts were cast on its involvement because the submarine – at 600 feet long – is one of the world’s largest, and it would have been extremely difficult to enter the Baltic Sea undetected.

It is also unclear whether the Belgorod would have had time to get from its home base in the White Sea to the Baltic Sea – a distance of just under 3,000 miles – without its absence being noted.

NATO has since sent an alert to allies that the submarine has disappeared, but said it is still believed to be operating in the Arctic.

It is unclear exactly when the warning was sent, but it was first reported by Italian newspaper La Repubblica on Sunday.

The Belgorod submarine has been in service since July.

The Poseidon was one of four next-generation weapons announced by Putin back in 2018 and is believed to be operational.

According to Russian media, it is capable of traveling up to 6,000 miles underwater before detonating a nuclear warhead in its nose with a force of two megatons – more than 130 times the size of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

It would create an irradiated tsunami up to 1,600 feet high designed to drown coastal cities and leave them a nuclear wasteland, state media claim.

The warhead has never been tested due to international bans on testing nuclear weapons.

Breaking those treaties by testing Poseidon – even in the distant waters of the Arctic – would be a hugely provocative move by Russia.

The news of a potential test comes amid Russian saber-rattling over the use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war, where Putin has been blocked by Western arms supplies.

Belgorod can go up to 120 days without having to return to the surface.

TASS previously reported that the Poseidon drone has an unlimited range and a maximum speed of more than 125 mph.

“Unique characteristics of the Poseidon system will help the Navy successfully combat aircraft carriers and attack groups of a potential adversary in any oceanic theater of war and destroy coastal infrastructure facilities,” said Chief Analyst of the General Staff, Admiral Igor Katasonov.

Vladimir Putin has threatened the West with nuclear weapons over Ukraine after annexing four partially occupied regions to Russia last week

“It is a completely new type of weapon that will force Western navies to change their planning and develop new countermeasures,” said expert HI Sutton, as reported by La Reppubblica.

A video shows how the state-of-the-art Belgorod submarine carries the deadly Poseidon drone torpedo.

Kiselyov – keenly watched by Putin and a top boss in Moscow’s powerful state media propaganda machine – said Russia could use its big beast Sarmat hypersonic missile, also known as Satan-2, against Britain.

But he told viewers in May: ‘Another option to plunge Britain into the depths of the sea is the Russian Poseidon underwater robotic drone.

‘It approaches the target at a depth of one kilometer at a speed of 200 kilometers per hour [125mph].

‘There is NO way to stop this underwater drone.

‘It has a warhead with a capacity of up to 100 megatons.

‘The explosion of this thermonuclear torpedo close to the coast of Great Britain will raise a gigantic wave, a tsunami, up to 500 meters [1,640ft] high.

‘This tidal wave is also a carrier of extremely high doses of radiation.

‘By falling over Britain it will turn what is likely to be left of them into radioactive wasteland.

‘Permanently useless for anything.

‘How do you like this view? And Putin warned about this on February 24 [if anyone interfered with his special military operation].’

Putin accused the West of sabotaging the Russian-made Nord Stream pipelines, but Western sources insist Moscow was behind the stunt that led to huge gas leaks in the Baltic Sea.