Putin will deploy 9,000 Russian troops to Belarus

Russia is set to deploy 9,000 troops to Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry has claimed, sparking fears that another attack on the Ukrainian capital could be imminent.

Although the Kremlin has claimed the move is part of a defensive operation, some commentators believe Putin is trying to draw Belarus – a country that borders both Russia and Ukraine – into his war, the Telegraph has reported.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the decision to send troops into Belarus, for the first time since March, ‘was dictated by the ongoing activity in the areas bordering us.’

It comes as Russia also threatened to equip Belarusian warplanes with nuclear missile capability after Russian soldiers came flooding across the border ‘by train’ on Saturday.

Belarus and Russia reportedly began combining some of their military forces shortly after the explosion on the Kerch Bridge – which connected Russian-occupied Crimea to the Russian mainland – according to Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

China has this week asked its citizens to leave Ukraine amid rising security threats, and some countries, such as Serbia, have closed their embassies entirely.

The Belarusian border, which is 140 miles from Kiev, was used as a launching pad for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it would equip Belarusian Su-25 warplanes with the capability to carry nuclear-capable missiles, but that it is yet to arm Minsk, the Belarusian capital, with the missiles.

With an army size of around 50,000, Belarus currently does not have its own nuclear missiles and is not considered an effective military force by defense experts.

Officials in Moscow and Minsk say Ukraine is planning to invade Belarus, prompting the Belarusian Defense Ministry to order its troops to be tested for ‘combat readiness’.

Dictator Alexander Lukashenko announced earlier this week that he would deploy a ‘joint military task force’ with Moscow – a move Minsk also claims is ‘purely defensive’.

The combat readiness test, ordered by Lukashenko, was announced as the head of his intelligence service said he expected to see a ‘turning point’ in Vladimir Putin’s invasion in the coming months.

The Belarusian news agency BelTA reported on Tuesday that the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus had ‘initiated a test of Belarus’ armed forces in accordance with instructions from the head of state’ – echoing Russian rhetoric before the invasion of Ukraine, where Russia claimed it was about to conduct military exercises at the border.

“The test is comprehensive and covers the most important issues regarding the readiness of Army units to carry out their missions,” the agency reported, noting that units will practice ‘switching to combat-ready mode’ while conducting marching exercises, deployment exercises and combat. training missions.

The combat readiness test has included the Belarusian army testing its mobilization procedures and calling up reservists.

Up to 60 T-72 tanks had been taken out of storage in Belarus and sent to Belgorod in Russia, near the border with Ukraine, according to reports.

However, a Belarusian NGO downplayed concerns about a new Russian ground attack on Kiev originating in Minsk. It said the Russian soldiers were newly mobilized men sent to bases across Belarus without tanks or armored personnel carriers.

“It can be assumed that the decision to deploy a ‘regional group of troops’ is a cover for the training of mobilized citizens of the Russian Federation in Belarus,” said the Belarusian Hajun project, which monitors military activity.

This latest alliance has sparked outrage in Europe, with the European Commission calling on Belarus to desist from any involvement in Russia’s ‘brutal illegitimate undertaking’, which violated the UN Charter and international law.

G7 leaders said today that Lukashenko’s plan to deploy joint forces with Russia is a new case of complicity with Moscow and warned Minsk to ‘stop enabling’ Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“The announcement of a joint military group with Russia constitutes the latest example of the Belarusian regime’s complicity with Russia,” they said in a statement, calling on “the Lukashenko regime to fully comply with its obligations under international law.”

Lukashenko has been a loyal ally of Russia’s president – openly supporting his war in Ukraine.

In addition to allowing Russia to invade Ukraine from Belarus at the beginning of the war, he has also allowed the Russian Air Force to launch missiles at Ukraine from Belarusian airspace.

However, he has lamented that the war had dragged on for too long and has avoided committing Belarusian forces thus far.

The invasion of Ukraine is far less popular in Belarus than Russia. Domestic support for Lukashenko is also fragile.

However, analysts have warned that if Putin ordered Lukansheko to join the war, he would comply.

“Joining the war against Ukraine would create further outrage against his deeply unpopular government, but his main and only significant supporter, Putin, wants him to support this failed invasion,” said Kenneth Roth, the former executive director of the New York -based Human Rights Watch.

On Monday, Lukashenko said Kyiv poses a clear threat to his country.

The statements by Lukashenko, who has been in power in Belarus since 1994, indicate a combined Russian-Belarusian joint force in northern Ukraine.

“Strikes on the territory of Belarus are not only being discussed in Ukraine today, but are also being planned,” Lukashenko said at a meeting on security, without providing evidence for the claim.

‘Their owners are pushing them to start a war against Belarus to drag us there.’

‘We’ve been preparing for this for decades. If necessary, we will respond,’ Lukashenko said, adding that he had spoken to Putin about the situation while at a meeting in St. Petersburg.

Lukashenko said he had agreed with Putin to deploy a regional military group and had begun drawing forces together two days ago, apparently after an attack on Russia’s road and rail bridge to Crimea early Saturday.

He said a warning was delivered to Belarus through unofficial channels that Ukraine was planning ‘Crimean Bridge 2’, although he did not give details.

‘My answer was simple. Tell the president of Ukraine and the other lunatics: if they touch one meter of our territory, the Crimean bridge will seem like a walk in the park to them.’