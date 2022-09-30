Putin delivers ‘Satanist’ rant as he illegally seizes four regions in Ukraine ‘forever’

Vladimir Putin claimed yesterday that four occupied Ukrainian regions would remain part of Russia “forever” in a bizarre 40-minute tirade that included tirades about “satanism” and colonialism.

The rambling speech was part of a ceremony in Moscow that formally confirmed his land grab after a series of rigged referendums.

Arriving late at the podium in front of hundreds of ashen-faced officials, the despot lashed out at the West’s ‘neo-colonial’ foreign policy. “I want the Kyiv authorities and their true masters in the West to listen to me, to remember this,” Putin said.

“People who live in Luhansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are now becoming our citizens forever.”

He claimed that the occupied regions wanted to join Russia because they were upset by the “tragedy” of the collapse of the Soviet Union. “We call on the Kyiv regime to immediately end hostilities, end the war it sparked in 2014 and return to the negotiating table,” he added.

But the 69-year-old Russian president has ruled out discussing the return of the four eastern regions. “There is nothing stronger than his will to return to his true historical homeland,” he said in another denial of Ukraine’s right to exist.

Putin sings ‘Russia’ with the puppet ‘leaders’ of the four Ukrainian regions that he now claims are part of his country.

Thousands of Russians crowd Moscow’s Red Square for a concert to celebrate the annexation of parts of Ukraine

Putin, who appeared to be wearing makeup, said “millions of people” had expressed their “love for Russia”. As he said those words, the official television broadcast showed a shot of Chechen leader and ally Ramzan Kadyrov rolling his eyes and staring up at the ceiling of the Kremlin’s ornate St. George’s Hall.

The 45-year-old, who once fought against Moscow for Chechnya’s independence, has criticized Russia’s setbacks on the battlefield.

While Putin was on the podium, his forces were in trouble once again just 460 miles from the Russian capital. Both Ukrainian military officials and pro-Moscow rebels confirmed that Kyiv was about to retake the eastern Donbas stronghold city of Lyman.

Putin made no mention of those blunders in a compound where marble slabs and statues celebrate the Russian empire’s military conquests of centuries past.

Although notably quieter on nuclear threats, he still claimed that the US had created a “precedent” for their use at the end of World War II, implying that it could also decide that they were necessary.

Instead, Putin’s deranged speech was peppered with bizarre references ranging from gender reassignment to Britain’s Opium Wars in China in the 19th century.

The four Ukrainian regions that Putin seeks to steal are Luhansk and Donetsk in the east and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south, but his armed forces are not in full control and fighting continues in all of them.

Putin officially signs a decree accepting the four occupied regions of Ukraine as Russia’s new territories, paving the way for it to escalate its war against its former Soviet neighbor.

Vladimir Putin is seen on a screen in Red Square as he heads to a rally and concert in Moscow.

‘Do we really want to see perversions leading to degradation and extinction foisted on children in our schools from the earliest years, to be instilled in them that there are supposedly some genders besides women and men and offered the chance to undergo a sex change? operations? she asked. “This is a complete denial of humanity, the overthrow of traditional faith and values,” she added. “In fact, the suppression of freedom itself has taken on the characteristics of a religion: outright Satanism.”

At the end of his tirade, Putin and four pro-Kremlin puppet officials took part in a ceremony to formalize the annexations.

The group joined hands and chanted “Russia, Russia” to enthusiastic applause. Putin later told Russians gathered in Red Square that “victory will be ours” in a conflict that has lasted more than seven months.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued an immediate and direct rebuke to the attempt to claim 15 percent of Ukraine.

“All the territories illegally occupied by the Russian invaders are Ukrainian lands and will always be part of this sovereign nation,” he insisted. His comments came before the 27 EU leaders issued a rare joint statement saying they would “never recognize this illegal annexation”.

“Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk are Ukraine,” he added.

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, who won Italy’s general election last week, also criticized Moscow’s move. She said that Putin had once again demonstrated a Soviet-style neo-imperialist vision, which threatened the security of the entire continent.

“This new violation by Russia of the rules of coexistence between nations confirms the need for unity of Western democracies,” said the woman who was slated to be the next prime minister.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “The Russian regime must be held accountable for this heinous violation of international law. That is why we are working with our international partners to increase economic pressure through new bans on specific services.

“What happens in Ukraine matters to all of us and the UK will do everything we can to help in their fight for freedom.”