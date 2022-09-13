Putin could order a ‘nuclear strike to instil terror in Ukrainians’ after Kharkiv rout

<!–

Vladimir Putin may resort to using nuclear weapons in Ukraine to try to scare Kiev into capitulation, a former NATO leader has warned.

Rose Gottemoeller, who served as the alliance’s deputy secretary general from 2016 to 2019, said the Russians could “hit back in really unpredictable ways” after Ukraine inflicted a humiliating defeat on their forces in the north.

Ms. Gottemoeller said those attacks could include firing a nuclear weapon in the Black Sea or at a Ukrainian military base as a demonstration of power.

“The goal would be to make the Ukrainians, in their terror, capitulate,” she added.

Ms. Gottemoeller said Russia is unlikely to use long-range weapons against the US, but hopes to dissuade Ukraine’s western allies from supporting its war effort.

When questioned on the BBC Today program about how the West should react, she added: “I emphasize that if… [the Russians] If we go that route, we shouldn’t react nuclearly.

‘[We] must leverage our other significant capabilities, whether that be cyber response or conventional [weapons] answer.’

She also stressed that Western military aid and training to Ukraine should continue, but diplomatic channels should remain open to the Kremlin.

When asked what the West should tell the Russian leader, she said: “We’ve done an excellent job of sending a clear message to Moscow: no impunity.

‘We know what you’re up to, you won’t get away with it’

“If there’s a move towards weapons of mass destruction, and I’ve seen no indication so far that there is, but if there is, then we need to get it out there and tell the Russians, ‘No impunity here’.” .’

Ms. Gottemoeller spoke after Ukraine launched a surprise counterattack east of the city of Kharkov, which resulted in a defeat of Russian forces.

Over the course of just a few days of fighting, and with only token resistance, Ukrainian forces were able to drive Russia out of the entire Kharkov region.

Kiev’s men now control vital supply lines running to the eastern Donbas region and are trying to increase the advantage by attacking Russian positions there.

A second counter-attack on the city of Kherson also continues to progress, with some Russian troops allegedly negotiating their surrender after running out of ammunition.

Oleksiy Arestovich, adviser to President Zelensky, said the military has captured so many Russians in recent days that there is almost no room left to house them.

Military intelligence spokesman Andrey Yusov added that there are “significant” numbers of Russian officers.

Zelensky said in a late-night speech that Ukrainian armies have captured a total of 2,300 square miles in the east and south since early September.

That’s about four times the size of Greater London, with Zelensky calling on Western allies to supply more weapons to consolidate gains.

Ukraine and the West must “strengthen cooperation to defeat Russian terror,” he said, calling specifically for air defense systems to help protect the civilian areas that Putin’s commanders have come to attack as “revenge.”

Zelensky described the strikes as “a sign of the desperation of those who invented this war.”

He added: “This is how they are reacting to the defeat of Russian troops in the Kharkov region. They cannot harm our heroes on the battlefield and that is why Russia is directing its despicable attacks on civilian infrastructure.”