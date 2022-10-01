Putin could launch attacks on West in Space according says Admiral Sir Tony Radakin

<!–

Vladimir Putin could launch attacks against the West in space, says the head of the armed forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

The senior Royal Navy officer said Russia could attack the United States and European nations from the skies and just below the earth’s surface.

Sir Tony told the Telegraph: ‘It has capabilities in space… We saw an example of that at the end of last year when Russia exploded an object in space which created huge debris. Russia has nuclear capabilities, Russia has submarine capabilities.

The news comes after Moscow was accused of destroying the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that supply natural gas directly to Germany.

British Armed Forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin (pictured) said Russia could attack the United States and European nations from the skies and just below the earth’s surface.

European leaders believe both blasts were an intentional act carried out on the orders of the Kremlin, with the Chief of the Defense Staff calling the blasts “unprecedented”.

Sir Tony refused to blame Russia but said they had the ability to damage the continent and Ukraine in information battles.

It has anti-satellite powers and it showed it in November by blowing up its own satellites using a missile – marking the first full test of the technology in the country.

NATO, Having been briefed on the test by Washington, he condemned what he called a “reckless act” by Moscow that “shows that Russia is developing new weapons.”

The US Space Command had previously accused Russia of showing a “deliberate disregard for the safety, stability and long-term sustainability of space”, while warning that debris from the destroyed satellite could remain in orbit for “decades”.

File Image: Russia has confirmed it blew up one of its own satellites in November in a weapons test, but denied the test had threatened the International Space Station

File Image: Russia did not immediately say what weapon it tested, but it was believed to be an A-235 PL-19 Nudol ‘satellite killer’ missile

Astronauts aboard the ISS were told to take shelter in their escape pods (pictured) for two hours on Monday amid fears debris from the explosion could hit the station.

After confirming the test, the Russian Defense Ministry said: “On November 15, the Russian Defense Ministry successfully conducted a test, as a result of which the inoperative Russian Tselina-D spacecraft, which had been in orbit since 1982, she was hit.”

“The United States knows with certainty that the resulting fragments did not and will not pose a threat to orbital stations, spacecraft and space activities.”

The Defense Ministry did not say what type of weapon was used in the test, or where exactly it took place, although US analysts believe it was an A-235 PL-19 Nudol ‘satellite killer’ missile fired from the Marseille cosmodrome. Plesetsk.

Undated Russian Defense Ministry handout image shows a Nudol surface-to-space missile. The missile was used to shoot down the satellite.

The ISS appeared to function normally after the ‘test’ and the seven astronauts aboard the floating space lab were safe. The image above shows the path of the ISS as it orbits the planet in November.

Sir Tony said that Russia would be heavily attacked by the Western allies, get a strong response and be significantly hurt.

He argued that the UK was determined to overcome the crisis and overcome the imminent threats of Russian aggression.

The 56-year-old went on to argue that Putin did not want war with NATO.

At the same time, the united front shown by the Western powers has been a great incentive for the people of Ukraine.

LeoLabs, Inc. tweeted a graphic showing ’30 unique objects’ detected near Cosmos 1408’s expected location. ‘Objects currently span ~40 km distance range as seen from our radar sites,’ according to the site.

The tests were criticized by the Biden Administration and the space community due to the risk they create for crews in low Earth orbit. It came amid unconfirmed reports that President Vladimir Putin and Russia have conducted an anti-satellite weapons test.

He has watched the ‘calamitous’ way Russia prosecuted the war while watching the way Ukraine changed its tactics during the fighting.

Although he described the war as a “despicable and horrible war” to the Telegraph, he said he was pleasantly surprised that the belligerent country was not achieving its war goals.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has regularly praised Britain’s involvement in the war, calling the country “courageous” and praising former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.