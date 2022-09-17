Putin claims Russian army is still ‘moving forward’ in first words since Ukraine’s counter-attack

Belligerent Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his disastrous war in Ukraine is going according to plan, despite his troops being directed east.

In what are his first comments since his army collapsed and fled Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, he said his Donbas operation is “not progressing at a very fast pace” but would not be thrown off course by the humiliating defeat.

“Our offensive operation in the Donbas is not over. They are moving forward – not at a very fast pace – but they are gradually taking more and more ground,” he said after a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

The optimistic outlook comes as his army ceded more than 3,000 square miles of Ukrainian territory, which they captured with great loss of life and equipment, to a lightning-fast Ukrainian counter-offensive in less than two weeks.

On Friday, a smiling Putin warned of a “more serious” response if his troops in Ukraine remained on the run.

“Kiev authorities have announced that they have launched an active counter-offensive. We’ll see how it goes and how it ends,” he said with a grin in the Uzbek capital Samarkand.

Pictured: A destroyed Russian tank and armored personnel carriers on the outskirts of Izium. A smiling Putin warned of a ‘more serious’ reaction if his troops are routed further into Ukraine

Pictured: A destroyed Russian MT-LB armored personnel carrier on fire in a field on the outskirts of Izium

Putin attended a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan that included Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center-left, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

‘Indeed, we have been rather cautious about it for the time being. The Russian armed forces have dealt some serious blows lately,’

‘Let’s just say it was a warning. If the situation continues to develop like this, the response will be more serious.’

“I remind you that the Russian army does not fight as a whole… Only the professional army fights.”

It is believed that Putin’s two main options, should he want to escalate the war in Ukraine, are either to mobilize the entire country on a war base or to deploy nuclear weapons on the battlefield.

In light of the threat, President Joe Biden warned Putin not to use nuclear weapons in response to battlefield humiliations in Ukraine or he would have to face the “consequences.”

‘Do not. do not. Don’t,’ the president said, in words addressed directly to his Russian counterpart. “You will change the face of war like nothing since World War II.”

Biden said a US response would be “consistent,” and that “[Russia] will become more pariahs in the world than they have ever been.’

“And depending on the magnitude of what they do, it determines what reaction will take place.”

Mobilization would be politically difficult for Putin, who has so far not declared war on Ukraine, but characterizes the war as a “special military operation.”

Mobilization would mean declaring war, the failure of the “special military operation” and the enlistment of hundreds of thousands of young men who are not necessarily prepared to wage a failed war of aggression against a brother country.

The war in the Donbas has been going on since 2014, when Russia unleashed a pro-Moscow uprising among separatist elements that sparked a low-intensity war with Kiev.

Putin attempted to conquer all of Ukraine in February 2022, but was forced to reduce his strategic goals to conquering the industrial Donbas region in March after his forces were hammered into the Kiev region.

But even these war goals are now in doubt, and Putin has come under pressure from so-called high-level friends and allies at Uzbekistan’s summit to end the war.

Putin (left) acknowledged China’s unspecified “questions and concerns” over the war in Ukraine, while also thanking Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) for his government’s “balanced stance” on the conflict

Mr Putin (right) tried to allay India’s concerns and told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) at the SCO summit that Moscow wants to see a swift end to the fighting

I know the current era is not of war,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Russian leader in television commentary when the two met in Uzbekistan on Friday.

Putin tried to allay India’s concerns, telling Modi at the SCO summit that Moscow wants to end the fighting quickly. He also claimed that Ukrainian officials have refused to negotiate.

“I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine and the concerns you have repeatedly expressed,” the Russian leader told Modi.

“We will do everything we can to put an end to this as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the other side, the leadership of Ukraine, has rejected the negotiation process and stated that it wants to achieve its goals by military means, on the battlefield.’

At the same summit a day earlier, Putin acknowledged China’s unspecified “questions and concerns” over the war in Ukraine, while also thanking Chinese President Xi Jinping for his government’s “balanced position” in the conflict.

The hasty withdrawal of his troops, along with rare public reservations from key allies, underlined the challenges Putin faces on all fronts. Both China and India maintain strong ties with Russia and have sought to remain neutral on Ukraine.

Xi expressed in a statement from his government his support for Russia’s “core interests” but also for cooperation to inject “stability” into world affairs. Modi said he wanted to discuss “how we can move forward on the path of peace.”