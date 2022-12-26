Putin cannot be trusted when he talks about negotiations

Loading

A ceasefire along the current front line would put Putin in control of the captured territory in Ukraine. This would be a fundamental violation of the United Nations Charter, setting a bad precedent for other potential aggressors.

There is no point in talking to Putin anyway, because he cannot be trusted. He recently spoke of being open to negotiations, but this is more a sign of desperation than a serious offer of an olive branch.

While Putin talks about negotiating, he showed his real agenda this week with the Russian airstrikes that killed 10 innocent people in the southern city of Kherson.

The main thing is that a decisive victory for Ukraine is still quite possible. The mud will eventually dry out or freeze and the campaign season will begin again.