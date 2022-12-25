Putin ‘being kept alive with Western cancer drugs’ so he can continue his war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin is being kept alive by foreign doctors to wage war in Ukraine, despite all the Western sanctions imposed on him and his regime, it is alleged.

The medics have used the latest Western treatments to tackle his cancer and stop it from spreading, but he is probably now in his last year in power, a Russian expert told Ukrainian media.

‘I can say that without this [foreign] treatment he certainly would not have been in public life in the Russian Federation,” said Russian historian and political analyst Valery Solovey.

‘This is absolutely certain.

‘He uses the most advanced treatments, [and] target therapy that Russia cannot give him….

“I would say the treatment has been too successful.

“They treated him too well.”

Nevertheless, “the end is already in sight, even according to the doctors who curate this treatment, because no medication can be successful indefinitely.”

A Russian expert claims Vladimir Putin is being kept alive with Western cancer drugs, but next year will probably be his last in power

View of burning vehicles after Russian shelling on the Ukrainian city of Kherson on December 24

Professor Valery Solovey says Putin is planning who to hand over power to

His plan when he can no longer continue is to hand over power to little-known Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, 45, son of his trusted and powerful security agent Nikolai Patrushev, 71, a fiercely anti-Western former head of the FSB. and a major architect of the war in Ukraine.

Another possible successor is Alexei Dyumin, 50, a former Putin bodyguard and former deputy defense minister, whom he met on Friday when they visited a major arms factory in the Tula region, where he is now governor.

Solovey is a former professor at the prestigious Moscow Institute of International Relations [MGIMO]a training school for spies and diplomats, which has long claimed to have inside information about Putin’s health.

He did not say where the “non-Russian doctors” allegedly treating Putin come from, but the ailing Kremlin leader “trusts” them, with treatment overseen by top Moscow medics, he said.

It has previously been alleged that he relies on life-saving drugs prescribed by Israeli medics and purchased in Israel.

Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, 45, son of his trusted and powerful security agent Nikolai Patrushev (pictured), 71, could be a successor

Solovey told Ukrainian YouTube channel Odesa Film Studio that “it’s clear he’s having trouble moving – with legs – [which] many viewers have noticed.’

He initially suffered from colon cancer that has spread “and is now more dangerous,” and the medication led to early Parkinson’s symptoms, he claimed.

“He has some pretty serious medical issues,” Solovey said.

“The most serious of these is oncology. So far he has been kept ‘floating’ by the way the treatment is put together by non-Russian doctors.

‘The strategy and tactics of the treatment are determined by doctors who come from Russia.

‘They are the [doctors] who operated on him in February 2020, shortly after he was diagnosed with oncology.”

With Russia embroiled in a war of Putin’s choosing, his alleged condition and treatment “directly affect his situational awareness and the adequacy of the decisions he makes.”

Alexei Dyumin (pictured), 50, a former Putin bodyguard and ex-deputy defense minister could take charge

But the security elite in Russia are convinced that the succession will go to Dmitry Patrushev, so they have not tried to speed up the process so far.

“They expect power to come into their hands anyway, as a result of a legal transition process,” Solovey said.

“It will come to the Patrushev clan, Dmitry Patrushev, but in theory there is a chance that they can ‘stimulate’ this process.”

Solovey told the Russian opposition’s Khodorkovsky Live YouTube channel that 2023 will be Putin’s last year at the helm of Russia.

“Yes, it will,” he said.

‘Moreover, it can happen as early as spring.’

If he doesn’t leave voluntarily, other people will act, he said.

“Putin is now getting his last chance, I would say,” he said.

“If he doesn’t take advantage of it, the elites won’t just turn away from him for good… they’ll take action.”

Those from whom Putin “draws his support” will act against him.

“When we talk about a successor, it’s just one person, just one more person, and that’s Dmitry Patrushev,” he said.

A cancellation of a trip to Nizhny Tagil last week – to visit a major tank factory – ‘may have been related to health concerns’ – or safety concerns.

‘Usually when [trips] are cancelled, there are two factors at play: health and safety.

“I don’t know which one prevailed in this case.”