Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries with price caps

By Uliana Pavlova | CNN

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday banning the supply of oil to countries that have introduced price limits on Russian oil and oil products, according to the decree posted on the Kremlin website, a measure that can be largely symbolic.

Earlier this month, Western countries implemented a Russian crude oil price cap at $60 a barrel, a policy aimed at Moscow’s remaining oil clients. It is enforced by companies that provide shipping, insurance and other services for Russian oil. Europe also banned the import of Russian crude by sea.

The United States, Canada, the European Union, Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia agreed on the maximum price. The United States and Canada have banned the import of oil from Russia and the European Union this month banned imports by sea.

Given the widespread bans in those countries, the new Kremlin policy may not have much of an impact. The oil market was largely unfazed by Russia’s decree, with the benchmark Brent oil price rising less than 2% on Tuesday. US oil was above $80 a barrel, while Brent was trading around $86.

“The supply of Russian oil and petroleum products to foreign legal entities and natural persons is prohibited, provided that the contracts for these supplies directly or indirectly provide for the use of a price fixing mechanism,” Putin said in his decree. “The established prohibition applies at all stages of supply to the final buyer.”

The ban on the supply of oil below the maximum price will take effect on February 1 and is valid until July 1, 2023. The Russian government will determine the date of the ban on the supply of petroleum products, according to the decree.

The head of state, that is, Putin, can also issue a special permit for the supply of Russian oil and oil products prohibited by the document.

The West’s price cap is designed to limit Kremlin revenue while allowing countries like China and India to keep buying Russian oil, as long as they pay no more than $60 a barrel. It is designed to be enforced by companies that provide shipping, insurance and other services for Russian oil.

Market analysts have been waiting for an answer from Moscow, which has agreed not to cooperate with the maximum price. Many feared that Russia would cut production, rattling world energy markets.