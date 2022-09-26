Putin aide says official date for absorbing invaded Ukrainian land into Russia will soon be revealed

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the official date for the accession of occupied territories to the Russian Federation will be announced shortly.

Vladimir Putin’s chief press officer has teased a formal announcement that Ukraine’s occupied territories will soon be formally incorporated into Russia, even as referendums on the issue are still underway.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow this morning that the date of official admission of new regions to Russia would be announced shortly, TASS reported.

The statement came despite the referendums in several regions of occupied Ukraine, where citizens are expected to vote on whether or not to join Russia, will not end until Tuesday.

‘[The announcement] will be preceded by a certain procedure associated with legislators,” Peskov said cryptically.

“We will inform you in good time.”

The Kremlin has maintained that the referendums in the Russian-controlled regions of Luhansk, Kherson, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya are democratic and will demonstrate a strong desire among the citizens of these areas to become part of Russia.

But video footage circulated on social media in recent days shows armed thugs going door to door telling residents to go to polling stations, while some early exit polls suggest nearly 100 percent of respondents are in favor of joining Russia.

Kiev and its western allies, meanwhile, have labeled the referenda as rigged and described as nothing more than a pretense for annexation.

A military vehicle drives through a street with a billboard that reads: “With Russia forever, September 27,” ahead of a referendum in Luhansk, the Luhansk People’s Republic controlled by Russian-backed separatists, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, September 22, 2022

A heavily armed mercenary from the infamous Wagner Group stands guard outside a polling station in Zaporizhzhya

People cast their votes in controversial referendums in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast on September 25, 2022

Russian state media have published unlikely exit polls showing that 97 percent of people in Donetsk and Luhansk are in favor of joining Russia.

Voting on formal accession to Russia began Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions, with polls lasting until Tuesday.

Many residents fled the regions before the so-called referenda began, fearing being forced to vote or possibly enlisting in the Russian military.

Others have described hiding behind closed doors, hoping to prevent armed soldiers from going door-to-door collecting votes.

A deluge of videos and images posted to Telegram’s messaging app and social media showed armed police officers setting up poll boxes, many of which were guarded by menacing, heavily armed Russian mercenaries from the infamous Wagner Group.

Other clips showed soldiers armed with automatic weapons strolling through residential areas telling citizens to go to polling stations, while pro-Russian billboards adorned the streets.

Peskov’s statement belies the idea that referendums in occupied Ukraine could potentially yield any outcome other than an overwhelming majority for accession to Russia.

It came just days after a Russian MP told TASS that the occupied regions of Ukraine would be “probably incorporated into Russia on September 30”, providing further evidence that the outcome of a referendum is a foregone conclusion.

The anonymous lawmaker said Putin could participate in the formal announcement, while Yaroslav Nilov, deputy head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) faction, claimed senators had been ordered to submit three negative PCR test results. to “participate in an important event on September 30.”

People queue up to vote in a referendum in Luhansk, the Luhansk People’s Republic, controlled by Russia-backed separatists, eastern Ukraine, September 24, 2022

People from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the area controlled by pro-Russian separatist governments, living in Crimea, vote in a referendum in Sevastopol, Crimea, Friday, September 23, 2022

The Kremlin used a tactic of holding mock referendums in an attempt to legitimize a seizure of Ukrainian territory less than a decade ago.

In 2014, it held a hastily convened referendum in Ukraine’s Crimea region to justify annexation of the Black Sea peninsula, a move deemed illegal by most of the world.

Ukrainian and Western authorities have already announced that they will reject the outcome of this week’s referendum if they turn out in Russia’s favor.

But Turkey and Kazakhstan also joined Kiev and Western governments this week to condemn the practice.

A member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization – a NATO-like security pact between former Soviet republics – Kazakhstan is one of Russia’s closest ex-Soviet partners.

Turkey, meanwhile, has proven to be the most effective negotiator between Ukraine and Russia, and has played a leading role in the mediation talks that led to the agreement of the Black Sea Grain Initiative – an essential pact between the warring countries seeking safe exports of foodstuffs. to prevent a global food crisis.

“Kazakhstan is based on the principles of territorial integrity of states, their sovereign equality and peaceful coexistence,” said ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly called for the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict in accordance with the United Nations charter.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu took a much more direct course.

“We will not recognize the annexation of Crimea, and we have told Russia that,” he said.

“We have expressed our concerns about the referendums in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson. We made it clear that we wouldn’t recognize them.’