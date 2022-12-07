‘Put me in jail’: Argentina’s most powerful politician defiant after 6-year sentence

A three-judge panel in the capital’s Buenos Aires handed down its verdict on public broadcast after a three-year trial that charged de Kirchner with forwarding hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded contracts to a business partner to build roads in Patagonia, at the tip of South America.

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez greets supporters as she leaves her home in Buenos Aires in August. Credit:AP

The panel found her not guilty of a second charge of leading an “unauthorized association” that oversaw the kickback scheme.

Kirchner has spent 30 years in the public eye, including as first lady, president, and currently as senator and vice president. In that time, she has been previously investigated on about a dozen charges, mostly related to corruption, although four cases have been dropped and two others acquitted. This was the first investigation to go to court.

She was the target of a botched assassination attempt in September — a gunfire that, barring a mechanical failure, could very well have killed her.