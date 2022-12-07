Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » ‘Put me in jail’: Argentina’s most powerful politician defiant after 6-year sentence
World

‘Put me in jail’: Argentina’s most powerful politician defiant after 6-year sentence

by Merry
written by Merry
Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez greets supporters as she leaves her home in Buenos Aires in August.

A three-judge panel in the capital’s Buenos Aires handed down its verdict on public broadcast after a three-year trial that charged de Kirchner with forwarding hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded contracts to a business partner to build roads in Patagonia, at the tip of South America.

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez greets supporters as she leaves her home in Buenos Aires in August.Credit:AP

The panel found her not guilty of a second charge of leading an “unauthorized association” that oversaw the kickback scheme.

Kirchner has spent 30 years in the public eye, including as first lady, president, and currently as senator and vice president. In that time, she has been previously investigated on about a dozen charges, mostly related to corruption, although four cases have been dropped and two others acquitted. This was the first investigation to go to court.

She was the target of a botched assassination attempt in September — a gunfire that, barring a mechanical failure, could very well have killed her.

A still from a video from Television Publica Argentina shows a man pointing a gun at Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in September.

A still from a video from Television Publica Argentina shows a man pointing a gun at Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in September.Credit:AP

The divide over Kirchner became apparent recently in the Patagonian village of El Chaltén, where the 1,700s population had to take advantage of the unfinished road projects associated with the matter.

Before the sentencing was announced, Dante Ardenghi, 65, a doctor, said he believed the media and opposition parties fabricated or exaggerated allegations against Kirchner to bring down her political movement.

What they really believe, he said, is that leftist presidents “shouldn’t exist in South America.”

But Luis Ledesma, 59, a high school substitute teacher, said he thought the Kirchners were corrupt.

The paved portion of Route 288 ends abruptly in Argentina's Patagonia region.

The paved portion of Route 288 ends abruptly in Argentina’s Patagonia region. Credit:Sarah Pabst/The New York Times

“Anyone who came close to or was somehow connected to the inner circle of these people became rich in a very short time,” he said. “We’re talking about secretaries, drivers.”

Analysts say Tuesday’s guilty verdict could add to the challenges Kirchner already faces and appeal to a wider audience ahead of next year’s presidential election. But it also ignited its supporters, thousands of whom poured into the capital.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

‘Lengthy process’: Vladimir Putin says Ukraine fight is...

Crisis in Peru sees president ousted after attempting...

25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup...

Zelenskyy named ‘Time’ person of year for 2022

Every Time magazine Person of the Year cover...

Heinrich XIII, the prince at centre of alleged...

‘Time’ magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the...

German police arrest 25 far right extremists on...

Oldest DNA on record – 2 million years...

Volodymyr Zelensky named Time’s Person of the Year...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More