Pussycat Dolls star Melody Thornton weighs in on The Masked Singer ‘cheating scandal’

Melody Thornton has weighed in after The Masked Singer Australia judge Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes claimed he had ‘prior knowledge’ of the identity of her character, Mirrorball.

“That was pretty cool, and it was his first!” told the American pop star Yahoo! Australia on Monday.

“It’s been a magical season and I hope I broke the seal for Hughesy and he gets the next one too.”

Melody Thornton (pictured) weighed in after The Masked Singer Australia judge Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes claimed he had ‘prior knowledge’ of the identity of her character, Mirrorball

Melody admits she too was shocked that comedian Dave got it right, as he is known for wild and incorrect guesses.

“I was really like, ‘oh, wow!’ Like, what does that mean? I didn’t know if I should take off my mask then and say, “You’re right!” she said.

Mirrorball won the season finale on Sunday night and was unmasked as Melody.

“That was pretty cool, and it was his first!” the American pop star told Yahoo! Australia on Monday. Dave Hughes is in the picture

Hughes, 51, was the only judge to guess correctly, but seemed to come to his guess very suddenly at the end of the episode, which some viewers found suspicious.

His last-minute gamble – which came after he failed to make credible suggestions throughout the season – has sparked rumors that he was tipped off by producers to spare Thornton the embarrassment that no one would guess her identity.

Hughes insisted that wasn’t the case on Monday, telling listeners about his 2 Days FM Breakfast Show he himself came to the gamble without any ‘prior knowledge’.

Mirrorball won the season finale on Sunday and was unmasked as Melody. Hughes was the only judge to guess correctly, but seemed to come to his guess very suddenly at the end of the episode, which some viewers found suspicious

After reading several headlines about the show’s “farcical” ending, the comedian made it clear how he came to his conclusion.

He revealed that fellow judge Mel B had previously hinted at by nodding and saying “I think you’re right” when he mentioned Thornton’s name.

Hughes added that until the big reveal, he was convinced he was wrong and Mirrorball was in fact Australian singer Samantha Jade.

Hughes insisted this wasn’t the case on Monday, telling listeners of his 2Day FM breakfast show that he came up with the gamble himself without any “prior knowledge”

“I thought I was being tricked… and the last moment of the show would be my lost face. It was the biggest shock of my life,” he said.

The prankster went on to say: ‘Nobody gave me’ [Thornton’s] name,” before asking his radio hosts Erin Molan and Ed Kavalee if they believed him.

Molan admitted she didn’t believe him and suspected he’d gotten the answer.

An enraged Hughes then yelled, “I did it! I came up with it myself! For God sake!’

Viewers of the Masked Singer were left incredulous by Hughes’ eleven-hour guess that Mirrorball was Thornton, despite previously such wild guesses as Marilyn Monroe.

It comes after The Masked Singer viewers were left incredulous by Hughes’ 11-hour guess that Mirrorball was Thornton, despite previously such wild guesses as Marilyn Monroe.

‘Dave Hughes knows who Melody Thornton is, but the average Australian doesn’t?’ one disgruntled fan wrote on Twitter.

“The Masked Singer is absolutely solid. He chooses Marilyn Monroe but manages to choose the winner? You’ve lost me, masked singer!’ they added.

Hughes said he was convinced until the big reveal that he was wrong and that Mirrorball was in fact singer Samantha Jade. Pictured with Abbie Chatfield and Chrissie Swan

‘Hughesy ‘guess’ the winner’s identity proved how ridiculous it all is. He had no idea who it was. How many other correct ‘guesses’ were they spoon-fed?’ said another.

“Hughsey guesses the right winner…I call super BS,” tweeted a third.

“There’s no way Dave knew that without insider knowledge,” wrote another viewer.

The prankster said, ‘Nobody gave me’ [Thornton’s] name,” but his radio co-hosts didn’t buy it

“There’s no way Dave knew that without insider knowledge,” one viewer wrote

A delighted Thornton, 37, said after being unmasked: ‘I’m so happy! I kept saying, ‘You know, if you don’t get it, it’s okay.’

She added that being on Channel 10 “brought me closer to myself, as weird as that sounds”.

Meanwhile, runner-up Snapdragon was exposed as The Voice star Sheldon Riley.