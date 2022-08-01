Push to lock up Guy Sebastian’s manager who was bailed after embezzling $600k

Guy Sebastian’s former manager, convicted of fraudulently embezzling more than $600,000 from the pop star, will hear Friday whether his bail will be revoked on appeal.

The Crown filed a third detention request in the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal on Monday, not requiring the judges to be convinced that Day would go to jail.

‘On the contrary, the court should be satisfied that the respondent will go to prison on the basis of a weighing of probabilities.’

(pictured, Day, left and Mr Sebastian, right)

(pictured, Day, left and Mr Sebastian, right)

And if Day were sentenced to serve his community sentence through an intensive correction order, the Crown would say that would be “manifestly inadequate.”

Due to the serious nature of Day’s violation, in circumstances where there was a blatant breach of trust when he stole from the pop star, jail time would be inevitable, the court was told.

Day’s attorney Dominic Toomey SC asked Judges Fabian Gleeson, Robertson Wright and Richard Cavanagh to accept Judge Peter Garling’s reasoning for rejecting a previous bail request.

He said the “probability approach” was not correct for assessing whether his client would be sentenced to full-time detention and that a greater degree of certainty was needed.

“This is not the case where the money found to be embezzled has been used as is often seen in embezzlement cases where someone simply wanted to get rich,” Toomey said.

(pictured, with wife Jules Egan)

He said he will provide evidence to show that money was used “to cover expenses related to performances related to Mr Sebastian”.

“This is not the usual case.”

Mr Toomey was asked to submit some evidence of this ‘mitigating factor’ before the judges make their decision on Friday.

Day ran the Australian Idol winner through his company 6 Degrees between 2009 and 2017 before the couple’s relationship ended bitterly.

He was convicted by a district court jury on 34 charges after withholding royalties and performance fees owed to Sebastian between 2013 and 2020.

Day was found not guilty on 13 charges.

He will appear in court on September 16.