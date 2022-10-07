Push for zones to change in Australia as daylight saving causes five different times

His new proposal would see three time zones used in Australia all year round

There are currently five time zones in Australia half the year, four the rest

He wants Queensland and the south-eastern states to go to South Australian time

A time zone expert believes he has found a solution to the disruptive division of Australia into five different times each year.

Let’s Fix The Time founder Graeme Brittenden believes Queenslanders and New South Wales locals should adjust their clocks by just half an hour to create just three time zones.

Daylight saving time in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania means that Australia has five different time zones for half the year and four for the rest of the year.

However, Brittenden believes that the south-eastern states and Queensland should adjust to South Australian time to create one continuous eastern time zone.

Let’s Fix The Time founder Graeme Brittenden (above) has proposed a new Australian time zone system that would see just three different time zones operating year-round

Currently during DST, when it is 10am in Western Australia, it is 11.30am in the Northern Territory, 12.30pm in South Australia, 12pm in Queensland and 1pm in the South-Eastern States.

The confusing time zones exist because Australia’s state borders are incorrectly aligned with the Greenwich time zones.

Brittenden says Queensland should move their clocks forward half an hour, and southeastern states such as NSW and Victoria should go back half an hour to match the time zone of South Australia.

This would mean that only three time zones would exist throughout the year in Australia.

Australia currently has five time zones for the summer half of the year (above) and four for the rest of the year

Britten’s proposed time zones would see Queensland move their clocks forward half an hour and southeastern states such as NSW and Victoria move theirs back half an hour from summer time to align with South Australian time, creating just three time zones (above)

Brittenden’s big supporters include former treasurer Josh Frydenberg, radio personality Alan Jones, the Australian Industry Group, several former Queensland mayors and former Bank of Queensland director Stuart Grimshaw.

“Sydney, Melbourne, Tasmania, we’ve got to convince them too … we’ll have to do this with the other states,” Mr Brittenden said. Courier mail.

‘If necessary, we can try it for two years because I want it up before the Olympics (2032).

‘I will do whatever it takes, forums, speaking groups, meetings, whatever. People need to know that I’m not saying change summer time, I’m saying it’s time to design a new model.’

Sir. Britten (above) said he will ‘do whatever it takes’ to get people on board with his proposed time zone plan

He claims Queensland has lost $170 billion since DST was introduced.

It comes just days after Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said he will push to introduce daylight saving time in Queensland because the state is missing out on $4 billion of economic activity each year by falling one hour behind.

“This morning the rest of Australia’s east coast changed their clocks to daylight saving time and unfortunately Queensland has once again missed this opportunity,” he told reporters on Sunday.

‘It’s an opportunity from a lifestyle point of view, and it’s also an economic opportunity.’

If Queensland joined the southeastern states in DST, it would mean Australia would have four time zones for six months of the year instead of five.

However, the introduction of daylight saving time is still controversial in the state, with opinions divided even among Schrinner’s Liberal-National Party.

In 1992, 54.5 percent of Queenslanders voted against the introduction of daylight saving time.