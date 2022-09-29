Push for Covid isolation periods and the whole idea of ‘public health orders’ to be scrapped

Covid cases and hospital admissions have been falling in Australia since August

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet will call for an end to mandatory Covid-19 isolation periods at Anthony Albanese’s national cabinet meeting to be held on Friday.

Australians are currently required to self-isolate for five days after testing positive for the virus.

But on Thursday, the premier said it was time for Australia to move away from public health orders and back to normal life.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet (pictured) will push to end mandatory Covid isolation periods at Friday’s National Cabinet meeting

“I think we need to get to a point where you stay home if you’re sick, and if you’re not, you get out and enjoy life,” he said.

“It’s always a balance between public health, wider health issues like mental health, social wellbeing and economic and financial issues that people face in our state”.

Sir. Perrottet revealed that he had already spoken to other prime ministers about abolishing the isolation period, but did not reveal who, if anyone, supported his position.

“I certainly think if we can do it in a way where we find consensus among prime ministers, that’s the best approach.”

He said he would ‘see tomorrow’ if a Prime Minister supported his position at the National Cabinet meeting.

The number of Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths has been slowly falling across the country since the beginning of August.

The push to scrap the isolation period comes a week after NSW lifted the mask mandate on public transport (pictured, people seen wearing masks in Sydney)

In NSW, 14,170 infections were recorded this week, compared to 17,229 the previous week.

In the past week, 69 people died of Covid-19, while 1176 people were in hospital, including 24 in the intensive care unit.

It comes a week after NSW ended the mask mandate for public transport.

They are now only required to be worn in public hospitals, private health facilities, aged care centers and hostels.

The National Cabinet recently decided to reduce the mandatory isolation period in Australia from seven days to five days.