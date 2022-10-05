Purdue University student, 20, is murdered in his dorm room and roommate identified as suspect

A Purdue University student has been identified as a suspect in the murder of his roommate.

Gji Min Sha, 22, faces preliminary murder charges in the death of roommate Varun Manish Chheda, 20, who was found dead inside their McCutcheon Hall dorm room just after midnight Wednesday morning.

Residents of the hall say that they were woken up in the middle of the night by a ‘scream or some loud noises.’

Purdue University Police Department Chief Lesley Wiete said she believes the killing was ‘unprovoked and senseless.’

Sha was identified as a junior studying cyber security who attended the school as an international student from South Korea.

An autopsy has not yet been performed on Chheda, and Wiete says police have not confirmed the cause of death or whether a weapon was used.

Sha has not been booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail, although Capt. Song Kang expects that to be done later Wednesday.

Purdue University police responded to a call at the McCutcheon Hall residence hall to find Varun Manish Chheda, 20, dead inside his dorm room

Police Chief Lesley Wiete said Chheda’s roommate, Gji Min Sha, 22, was taken into custody as the prime suspect in Chheda’s murder. He faces preliminary charges of murder

Pictured: Purdue University’s campus in West Lafayette, Indiana. Chheda’s death is the first homicide at the school since 2014, when Cody Cousins ​​shot and stabbed Andrew Boldt

A call was made to campus police by Sha at 12:44 p.m., said Tim Doty, Purdue’s director of media and public relations. Indianapolis star.

Sha, who went by ‘Jimmy’, was subsequently arrested minutes after police arrived at the first-floor residence. Wiete said there was no threat to the campus when Sha was apprehended.

Chheda, who graduated from Indianapolis’ private Park Tudor School, was 10 days removed from her 21st birthday.

“The entire Park Tudor community is incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Varun Chheda, Park Tudor Class of 2020,” Dennis Bisgaard, interim head of Park Tudor School, said in a statement. ‘Our prayers go out to his family at this difficult time.’

According to a Facebook postChheda was a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program in 2020. He was a senior majoring in computer science at Purdue, Wiete said.

Chheda graduated from Indianapolis’ Park Tudor School and was recognized in 2020 for her academic excellence

Other residents on the first floor of McCutcheon Hall have been relocated, police said.

The last homicide on the school’s campus was in January 2014, when Cody Cousins, a computer engineering teaching assistant, was convicted of the murder of Andrew Boldt, an electrical engineering student.

Cousin, then 24, entered the school’s Electrical Engineering building with a gun and knife before shooting and stabbing the then 21-year-old Boldt. Cousin told police he had no motive in the crime.

Police said an investigation into Chheda’s murder is ongoing as the cause of death has not been determined

“Our hearts go out to the victim and his family and friends and anyone who knew him and anyone he may have touched in his life,” Wiete said.

“This is extremely sad and unfortunate for us today and I can’t even imagine what his family is going through at this time.”

In an email sent to students, university president Mitchell Daniels said school staff prioritize student safety.

“This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus, and our hearts and thoughts go out to all those affected by this horrific event,” he wrote.