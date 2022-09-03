‘Pull your heads in’: Aussie tennis fans LASH US tennis fans that jeered and booed Anja Tomljanovic

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian tennis fans celebrate their new tennis superstar after Anja Tomljanovic defeated American icon Serena Williams at the US Open – but they are not very happy with the American star’s supporters.

Tomljanovic showed incredible mental resilience to shut out the pro-Serena Williams crowd at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium – the largest tennis arena in the world.

The Australian claimed the first set before falling into a 5-1 hole in the second with the 23-time Grand Slam champion on pace and the support of the parochial 23,771 strong crowd.

This tennis player was not impressed with the behavior of the American public in the match

However, the deafening supporters’ behavior has been questioned by Australian fans, with Tomljanovic being booed for punching winners and booed every time she made a mistake.

“The public is disgusting. Almost silence and an undertone of booing when Tomljanovic hits a clean winner,” wrote one tennis fan.

‘Wow. US Open crowd cheers when Tomljanovic serves a foul. Put your effing heads in,” another posted.

A large number of tennis fans took to social media to complain about booing and booing from American fans

‘Awful. Even if she missed a first service, she was booed for complaining about the noise between services. Typical American crowd. Let’s go Ajla,’ cried another.

‘Yes, all rent a crowd are in the stadium. And Norm does not support tennis. It seems to get worse every year,” wrote another.

Other fans were also unimpressed by the antics of an obviously emotional Williams.

American supporters booed Williams’ opponents during her latest US Open campaign

‘Is Serena Williams incessantly yelling at the net when she throws a ball bad sportsmanship? I can’t say publicly what I would do to an opponent who does this

However, other fans were quick to point out that Australian tennis fans have also tormented international opponents, including No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and former No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

“The Australian public did that to Daniil in the final against Rafa. If he made a mistake, they would double chant and then make noise as he tossed the ball for his second serve. It’s more than disrespectful to do that to a player,” said one tennis fan.

‘Come on people! If this were the AO it would be exactly the same for Serena,” one fan wrote.

‘How many matches have’ [we] watched with Nick [Kyrgios] singles or Nick doubles if the public does exactly the same as the American people do for Serena,” said another.

Tomljanovic had to withstand the crowd and a furious backlash from Williams to take the win

Tomljanovic managed to stay in her own bubble and shut out the crowd during the win and was stylish in the win, honoring the opponent she’d idolized her entire career.

“I’m really sorry because I love Serena as much as you do,” she said.

“What she’s done for me, tennis is incredible and I never thought I’d get the chance to play against her in her last game.

“I remember seeing her in all those finals as a kid. This is a surreal moment for me.’

An emotional Williams thanked her fans and family when she realized her career was over

After the game, Serena took the time to thank the audience and her family as she burst into tears when she realized the “fun ride” had come to an end.

“You were great today,” she said.

“Thank you to everyone who has been by my side all along, oh my god, literally decades.

“It all started with my parents. They deserve everything, so I’m very grateful to them.

“These are happy tears, I guess, I don’t know.

‘And I wouldn’t be Serena if it wasn’t there [my sister] Venus, so thank you Venus.’