Pull out all the stops, King Charles, and give Britain a day to remember, writes DANIEL JOHNSON 

King Charles’ announced plans for a slimmed-down coronation next year fit his vision of a modernized monarchy.

But would it really make sense to shorten the coronation from three hours to one, cut the guest list by three quarters, and a less formal dress code?

The king will still be anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, but the associated rituals will be reduced and the language “adapted to be intelligible to a modern audience.”

Rewriting such an archaic ceremony, which predates Westminster Abbey itself, is a perilous undertaking. Although the liturgy used to crown the monarch has evolved over the centuries, it remains a religious service and each part of it carries a meaning that is not only secular, but also sacred.

The origins of the English monarchy are obscured by the mists of time. It is the coronation that links us to the very beginning of our existence as a nation-state.

Handel’s anthem Zadok The Priest, composed for George II’s coronation in 1727 and sung at coronations ever since, recalls the thread of history stitched into this extraordinary ceremony.

The words, taken from the biblical passage describing King Solomon’s anointing, have been used at every coronation since Anglo-Saxon King Edgar was crowned in Bath in 973: “And all the people rejoiced, and said: God save the king! Long live the king! God protect the king! May the king live forever. Amen. Hallelujah.’

The plans appear to have been made with the cost of living facing millions in mind.

Still, I’m not at all sure that a scaled-down, updated version is what the country actually wants.

Perhaps the King and his advisers should consider the lessons to be learned from the solemn, moving yet beautiful spectacle we witnessed last month.

There was nothing “downsized” about the Queen’s funeral. You can’t really do these things half way.

The world rightly judged it to be a fitting farewell to a widely admired monarch. The nation was thrilled by a breathtaking display laid to express our love and gratitude to our beloved Sovereign – gratitude she had earned through a lifetime of devotional service.

If ever there was a time and a place for pomp and circumstance, this was it. For ten days we marveled at a succession of magnificent ceremonies, starting in Scotland, followed by the inquest and culminating in the funeral ceremonies at Westminster Abbey and St George’s Chapel. The day of the funeral was full of moments that will live on in our memories forever.

Who could forget the Pallbearers, carrying the remains of their Commander in Chief from Westminster Hall, to be greeted by the King, his family and the gun wagon pulled by naval ratings?

None of the grandeur, performed flawlessly by many thousands of people, happened by accident. It had been carefully planned and rehearsed for years.

The late Queen herself was closely involved. It was her decision to hold the funeral at Westminster Abbey rather than St George’s Chapel in Windsor so as to allow as many people as possible to attend.

This was a break from precedent: no royal burial had taken place at the abbey since the 18th century. No doubt some officials disapproved of it, tut-tutting about costs or fretting about safety.

Still, it was undoubtedly the right decision. With her unerring instinct for the public vote, Her Majesty knew what the nation, the Commonwealth and the world expected.

And she was aware like everyone else that the monarchy yields so much more than it costs in terms of soft power, prestige and tourism.

So it should be with the coronation of King Charles. I am glad he has announced that he will be crowned as a defender of the faith, not a defender of the faith.

It is a Christian ceremony and should reflect the liturgy and faith of the Church of England, of which the king is the supreme governor. I am glad that in this realm we have a church established by law, although as a Roman Catholic I do not belong to it.

The leaders of other religions recognize that their freedoms and rights are better protected in this Christian country than in an atheist country.

The great and much lamented former Chief Rabbi, Jonathan Sacks, told me he was grateful to live in a country where the Anglican faith was primus inter pares (first among equals). He feared that a militant secular Britain would be less tolerant and that Jews in particular would feel less at home here.

Understandably, the king wants his coronation to reflect the more diverse country we have become over the past 70 years.

But he must beware of ‘awakened’ attempts to alter the ceremony to accommodate that of all religions and none. There is a danger that Charles risks making himself less authoritative in some way if he is not presented to the world as a full-fledged monarch.

Thinking differently is only a self-defeating virtue signal.

Likewise, Charles shouldn’t worry too much about costs, at a time of concern about rising inflation, taxes and mortgages.

Those costs are a drop in the ocean of government spending. Those involved in the ceremonies will consider it an honor and most will not cost the taxpayer a cent. This is the ultimate public opportunity. It has nothing to do with the personal extravagance of a few royals, some of whom may be open to criticism.

Only a band of bitter anti-monarchists will begrudge us the pomp that the British do better than anyone else on Earth. So my message to His Majesty is: pull out all the stops, sir.

Let the nation enjoy a festive day at the coronation of our new king.