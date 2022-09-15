Puffy and plump-faced Heather Locklear steps out in LA

Heather Locklear was nearly unrecognizable when she was spotted by DailyMail.com cameras earlier this week as she stepped outside to do some grocery shopping in Calabasas.

The face of the Melrose Place alum, who turns 61 later this month, appeared noticeably puffy and plump when she made a rare public appearance Monday afternoon.

The sighting comes about five months after the actress was last photographed in public looking happy and healthy while on her way to an Easter Sunday party with fiancé Chris Heisser.

But on Monday, Locklear was seen with a face so swollen it looked like her eyes were closed.

DailyMail.com consulted with Dr. Charles S. Lee, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, to try to find out the reason for her puffy appearance, but he didn’t believe it was the result of a cosmetic procedure.

Dressed comfortably and casually in tattered army green overalls, a white tank top and flip flops, the actress had her beloved Maltese, Harley under her arm.

Locklear, who turns 61 on September 25, was last photographed in public in April this year (left) while on his way to an Easter Sunday party with fiancé Chris Heisser. Her last red carpet appearance was nearly a year ago (right) at the October 2021 premiere of her Lifetime TV movie.

The council-certified doctor has continued: TikTok thanks to his popular video series in which he speculates about “celebrity’s plastic surgery secrets.”

After reviewing the photos, the surgeon told DailyMail.com that he saw no indication of any plastic surgery or Botox treatment on the actress.

Locklear, who became engaged to her high school sweetheart in 2020, appeared to be in good spirits throughout the trip and at one point appeared lost in thought as she left a local store.

She wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.

Locklear has kept a low profile after a very public, difficult period during which she fell into substance abuse, which resulted in several violations of the law and a stay in a mental health facility in recent years.

She has since gotten back on track and recently celebrated more than two and a half years of sobriety.

Locklear otherwise appeared to be in good spirits throughout the trip and at one point appeared lost in thought as she left a local store after picking up something

Locklear made her return to the small screen last October, starring in Lifetime TV movie, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story, her first project in nearly five years. She is pictured above with the cast at the film’s world premiere

She also made her return to the small screen last October starring in the Lifetime TV movie, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story, her first project in nearly five years.

The former Melrose Place star played Kristine Carlson, co-author of the bestselling book Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff, which she had written with her husband Dr. Richard Carlson.

In June 2020, DailyMail.com broke the exciting news that three years after reviving her relationship with her high school sweetheart, she accepted Chris’s proposal.

The duo had finished high school together in 1979 but broke up, but they were on and off as she struggled with substance abuse.

Heather went on to marry rockers Tommy Lee, 58, from 1986 to 1993 and Richie Sambora, 61, from 1994 to 2007, with whom she has a daughter, Ava, 24.

Chris achieved success as an AMA motocross racer and contractor, he is also married and divorced with four children.