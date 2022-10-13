Puerto Rico to probe power bill complaints following outage

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – Puerto Rico’s energy agency announced Thursday it was opening an investigation into how a private company handled complaints about electricity bills after Hurricane Fiona cut power to the entire island.

The announcement comes as a growing number of customers in the US territory are complaining that they were being charged for electricity when they had no power and that they received a higher-than-normal utility bill.

The Independent Office of Consumer Protection last week urged the agency to investigate the difficulties in filing such complaints.

The agency called on Luma Energy to immediately stop practices that prevent consumers from objecting to bills by phone or online and to extend the deadline for complaints by customers, among other things.

It also required Luma Energy to submit proof within 10 days that it complied with the agency’s orders.

Luma spokespersons did not immediately return a message for comment.

Of Luma’s 1.47 million customers, more than 8,800 are without power nearly a month after Hurricane Fiona hit the southwestern region of Puerto Rico as a Category 1 storm.

Luma officials have noted that partially restoring power was complicated by the crumbling state of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Reconstruction of the electricity grid has only recently begun.

Luma, which took over power transmission and distribution in Puerto Rico more than a year ago, faced mounting criticism over lengthy power outages that were common even before Fiona struck.

