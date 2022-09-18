Puerto Ricans brace for Hurricane Fiona: Tropical storm is upgraded to hurricane status

Powerful storm Fiona has strengthened into a hurricane as it barrel toward Puerto Rico on Sunday, threatening to pummel the U.S. territory with life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update.

The storm, which has already been blamed for one death, was about 50 miles south of the city of Ponce with maximum sustained winds near 80 miles per hour, clearing the threshold for hurricane strength, the NHC said.

Torrential rain and mudslides were also forecast for the Dominican Republic as the storm moves northwest.

“In the forecast, Fiona’s center will approach Puerto Rico this morning and move near or over Puerto Rico this afternoon or evening,” the NHC said in an update at 6 p.m. 11:00.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico, a move that authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief operations and provide emergency protective measures.

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean on Saturday

Residents put protective plywood on a window in their home in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Fiona in Loiza, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico, a Caribbean island of 3.3 million people, could be hit with up to 25 inches of rain.

“This rain will produce life-threatening flash and urban flooding across Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic, along with mudslides and landslides in areas of higher terrain,” the NHC said.

Puerto Rico’s grid remains fragile after Hurricane Maria in September 2017 caused the largest blackout in US history.

In that Category 5 storm, 1.5 million customers lost electricity with 80% of power lines knocked out.

Authorities have opened about 80 shelters and closed beaches and casinos, and residents were urged to seek shelter.

The one death reported so far from Fiona was on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, after heavy rain swept away his house in the Basse-Terre district, authorities said Saturday.

The storm was forecast to hit towns and cities along Puerto Rico’s southern coast, which are still recovering from a series of powerful earthquakes that hit the region starting in late 2019, with several schools still closed and debris to be removed .

More than 100 people had sought shelter across the island by Saturday night, most of them in the southern coastal town of Guayanilla.

Roads were flooded in Guadeloupe and there appeared to be damage to vegetation

Residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Fiona in Loiza, Puerto Rico on Saturday

A man stands in front of a beach before Hurricane Fiona’s arrival in San Juan

With Fiona due just two days before the anniversary of Hurricane Maria, a deadly Category 4 storm that struck on September 20, 2017, anxiety levels were running high across the island. People jumped out of windows and filled up with food and water.

“I think all of us Puerto Ricans who lived through Maria have the post-traumatic stress of, ‘What’s going to happen, how long is it going to last, and what needs can we meet?'” said Danny Hernández, who works in the capital of San Juan, but planned to ride out the storm with his parents and family in the western city of Mayaguez.

“Hurricane conditions are expected across parts of Puerto Rico Sunday and Sunday evening, and are possible across the US Virgin Islands (Saturday night) and Sunday,” the NHC said.

It was forecast to brush past the Dominican Republic on Monday and then northern Haiti and the Turks and Caicos Islands with the threat of heavy rain. It could threaten the southernmost tip of the Bahamas on Tuesday.

A hurricane warning was issued for the east coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Frances Viejo.

Fiona has previously hit the eastern Caribbean, killing a man in the French territory of Guadeloupe when floods washed away his home, officials said.

The storm also damaged roads, uprooted trees and destroyed at least one bridge.