Public will be able to tour the official residences of His Majesty The King from Thursday

Despite members of the royal family holding a period of private mourning following the Queen’s funeral on Monday, the public will be able to visit some of the royal residences again from Thursday.

Palace officials have confirmed that The Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and The Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh will reopen to visitors on 22 September.

Meanwhile, Windsor Castle reopens, where the Committal Service for the Queen was held with family members and friends on Monday, September 29.

However, there is bad news for those still hoping to gain access to the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace and the Royal Mews; none of them reopen to the public this year.

The special exhibitions at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse marking the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II will not reopen.

However, the Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace exhibition at The Queen’s Gallery, Edinburgh has been extended until Monday 31 October.

Windsor Castle traditionally opens between March 1 and October 31, and is likely to see thousands of visitors make the pilgrimage to the late Queen’s beloved home in the coming weeks.

Following the Queen’s death on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, the Royal Family website confirmed that parts of royal residences that would normally be open to the public would close for a period of mourning.

The website said: ‘It is His Majesty the King’s wish that a period of royal mourning be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.’

The Palace of Holyroodhouse (pictured during the key ceremony) was closed to the public for a period of mourning. The Queen’s children took part in a procession behind their mother’s coffin as it was carried in a hearse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where Her late Majesty lay in state

The statement added: “Royal mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, royal household staff and representatives of the royal household on official duties, along with troops committed to ceremonial duties.”

Meanwhile, flags at royal residences flew at half-mast following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen’s state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on Monday and was attended by around 2,000 guests, including royals and world leaders.

After the state funeral, a commitment service was held in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the afternoon, before the royal family gathered there again at 19.30 for a private, more intimate funeral, where Her Majesty was laid to rest.

Queen Elizabeth II was buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor, where she will lie for eternity with Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, King George VI, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

Up to 2 million people are estimated to have thronged into central London to view the casket following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Mourners covered the royal hearse in flowers as it traveled to Windsor from Wellington Arch after the Queen was carried past Buckingham Palace for the last time.

As the Queen’s coffin was transferred to Windsor Castle, mourners continued to line the streets as it passed along the long walk towards St. George’s Chapel.

The Queen’s beloved corgis Muick and Sandy and one of her all-time favorite horses made a particularly poignant appearance in Windsor during the procession.

The young dogs – one on a red leash and one on a blue leash – were brought out into the square by two sides in red coats for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin.

Emma, ​​the Queen’s Fell Pony, had greeted the procession, standing on the grass in a gap in the floral tributes along the Long Walk in honor of her late owner.