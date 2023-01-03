Public support for striking railroad workers appears to be waning, YouGov survey suggests

More Britons now oppose the strikes crippling Britain’s rail network than those who support them, a new poll shows.

Public support for striking railway workers is also declining compared to support for those leaving other professions, according to a YouGov poll.

The survey found that less than half of the public supports union action on the railways (43%), compared with 66% in favor of nurses walking away and 50% agreeing with striking teachers.

The news could come as a shock to RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch, who just yesterday proclaimed that his striking workers had “huge public support” for frustrating companies and forcing workers to leave their offices.

According to a December YouGov survey, public support for striking railway workers is declining compared to support for those walking away from other professions

The survey found that less than half of the public supports union action on the railways (43%), compared with 66% in favor of nurses walking away and 50% agreeing with striking teachers. Pictured: RMT’s Mick Lynch appears at a picket line at Euston Station

Britain’s cities looked as if they were in lockdown yesterday after striking railway workers were accused of ‘exploiting’ the chance for millions to return to work on the first day after the Christmas break in another blow to the public. economy and business.

RMT boss Lynch was speaking from a thin-looking picket line in Euston as railway bosses claimed members had returned to work after months of union action.

He said Sky News staff received ‘huge support from people online, in person, on our picket lines’.

Mr Lynch added: ‘We have a mandate that runs until May of this year, and if we have to go further, we have to. However, we don’t want that.

“Our members are campaigning across the country, from the north of Scotland to the tip of Cornwall. The rail service is at a standstill and will be disrupted considerably this week, we are not happy about that.’

The RMT rejected an offer of a 9 per cent pay rise over two years from Network Rail, which also includes a guarantee that there will be no redundancies for two years.

Lynch also accused ministers of an “unprecedented level of interference” and said they had blocked a potential agreement between employers and his union.

The union baron had previously insisted he wants no disruption to the railways ahead of two 48-hour strikes by his members, meaning only one in five trains will run.

The empty streets of central London yesterday as RMT members walked out again

A generation of passengers will be taken off the tracks forever by an ongoing train strike, unions have been warned, as they prepare for another five-day strike

Drivers from the separate Aslef union are set to strike on Thursday amid claims ministers are seriously considering offering sweeteners to railway workers, including more days off, pension benefits and bonuses to end months-long strikes.

As new railway strikes began yesterday, Mark Harper told Times Radio: ‘There is a very fair wage proposal on the table that has been accepted by two of the unions on Network Rail.

‘The RMT advised their members not to accept it, but actually a third of their members voted for it anyway.

“I think it’s time the RMT got off the picket line and got around the negotiating table to try and strike a deal with the train operators and Network Rail.

“It is a fair and reasonable offer that is on the table and… this is a very difficult week for those who depend on the train to get to work, to carry out important appointments, and for companies who depend on of those commuters.’

The advice is to only travel if it is really necessary on strike days, to plan extra time and to see when the first and last trains leave.

There may also be a disruption to Sunday services as striking workers resume work.

On RMT action days, about half of the network will be shut down, with only about 20 percent of normal services running.

Trains that do run start later and finish much earlier than usual – with services typically running between 7:30am and 6:30pm.

Thursday’s train drivers’ strike affects 15 carriers and will lead to even fewer timetables, with some companies operating ‘very much shortened’ timetables.

Daniel Mann, director of industrial operations at the Rail Delivery Group, said: ‘Nobody wants these strikes to continue, and we can only apologize to the passengers and to the many businesses that will be affected by this unnecessary and damaging disruption.

We advise travelers to only travel during this period if it is really necessary, to plan extra time and to see when their first and last train leaves. Passengers with tickets for between January 3 and January 7 can use their ticket the day before the ticket date, or until Tuesday January 10.

“This dispute can only be resolved by agreeing on the long overdue reforms to working arrangements needed to put the industry on a sustainable footing, rather than unions condemning their members to more pay cuts in the new year.”