Public servant salaries: Huge pay packets for defence head, prime minister’s office, treasury

The man who heads Anthony Albanese’s office is paid almost twice as much as the prime minister himself.

Glyn Davis, Secretary to the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet, sits at $939,610, while Mr Albanian earns $564,356 a year, new figures have revealed.

Mr Davis is not even Australia’s highest paid civil servant – prominent defense chief Angus Campbell earns $1,034,315 a year.

It is a similar pay package to take care of the finances of the country.

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe earns $1,076,029 a year, more than $600,000 than treasurer Jim Chalmers who takes home $406,988 a year.

During a recent speech at the National Press Club in Canberra, Mr Albanese said that being a civil servant is an ‘honorable profession’ and that they ‘don’t do it for the money’.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) attends the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery Midwinter Ball with his partner Jodie Haydon on September 7, 2022. Mr. Albanian earns $564,356 a year, but that is far less than some senior officials

Mr Lowe has previously called for higher salaries for civil servants, but many already earn far more than their counterparts abroad.

Home Secretary Mike Pezzullo, for example, sits at $912,422 while the UK equivalent civil servant is said to have about half that amount.

However, in at least some cases Australia’s highest paid bureaucrats have cut pay to work for the government, backing Mr Albaniase’s statement that they are not in it for the money.

For example, Mr. Davis previously earned $1,589,999 as Vice Chancellor of the University of Melbourne.

In addition to high salaries, senior officials receive a 15.4 percent pension — compared to 10.5% for the general public — and can receive other benefits such as cars, Qantas club membership and a home office.

The most recent numbers come at a time when the government is under pressure from tax cuts coming into effect in 2024 that are skewed in favor of high-income earners.

The so-called third-stage tax cuts would create a new marginal tax rate of 45 percent for those earning more than $200,000, giving a tax credit of $11,640 per year.

Renowned Defense Force Chief Angus Campbell (pictured) earns $1,034,315 a year

Speaking on ABC’s Insiders program on Sunday morning, opposition leader Peter Dutton said there was tension between Mr Albanese and Mr Chalmers over whether Labor is complying with or dropping the legislation due to uncertain economic times.

This followed sir Chalmers said the government’s stance on austerity hadn’t changed, but it had to be good economic managers.

“No responsible government can ignore high and rising inflation, a deteriorating global situation or the fact that we have this ongoing structural pressure on the budget,” he said.

The little-known CEO of National Broadband Network, Stephen Rue (pictured), earns $2,647,974 a year

“My job, as treasurer of this country, is to ensure that the budget is as sustainable as possible to meet the challenges we expect.

“If there’s one defining element in the budget that I’ll be handing over in less than three weeks, it’s responsible economic management,” he said.

It’s not just top officials who get very high salaries from the government, some CEOs who run Australian state-owned companies do even better.

The little-known CEO of the National Broadband Network, Stephen Rue, makes $2,647,974 and Paul Broad, the CEO of Snowy Hydro, makes $2,249,978.