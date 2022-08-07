Public perception of the economy is the lowest since 2008 as 69% claim it’s ‘getting worse’

Americans’ perceptions of the economy hit its lowest point since the 2008 crash in a new poll showing the Republican party is more confident in tackling these kitchen table issues.

in a ABC News/Ipsos Survey 69 percent of Americans claim the country’s economy is “deteriorating,” while only 12 percent say it is “getting better” under President Joe Biden’s leadership.

In 2008, the same polling station found that 83 percent of respondents believed the economy was deteriorating.

When it comes to niche economic issues like taxes, inflation and gas prices, Americans say they trust Republicans more to handle the topics than Democrats — the current party in power.

More than a third of respondents say they trust the GOP to tackle the economy in general, compared to the 25 percent who say they trust Democrats more to tackle the problem.

While job recovery is close to pre-pandemic levels, gross domestic product growth was negative for the second consecutive quarter, according to figures released by the Commerce Department last month.

Two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth is the traditional but unofficial definition of a recession.

On taxes, 31 percent of respondents said they trust Republicans more than Democrats, while only 25 percent of respondents felt the opposite.

When it comes to gas prices and inflation, 33 percent of respondents say Republicans are better equipped to tackle the problems, while 24 percent and 23 percent, respectively, say Democrats would handle the problems better.

On almost all issues, with the exception of immigration, COVID-19 and gun violence, the majority of respondents say they don’t trust either side when it comes to covering kitchen table topics.

Notably, Biden has an overall approval rating of 37 percent for his handling of the economy — the lowest point in the polls since he took office last year.

His approval rating remains stable on several issues, with the president under water when it comes to most topics in addition to his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The only issues where Biden’s approval rating has changed are gas prices, which jumped from 27 percent to 34 percent in June. Prices per gallon have fallen by a dollar on average from where they were earlier this summer when the poll was taken.

This pattern applies to those who say they are very excited about voting during the November midterms. However, roughly a third of all Americans and nearly half of self-proclaimed independents are not expected to do a good job, indicating that both Democrats and Republicans have work to do to get through to certain parties before November. groups of the public.