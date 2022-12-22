‘Public nuisance’: Magistrate slams Port Botany climate activist

The perpetrators shook their heads when the magistrate said peaceful protest was more compelling. Dorge was among a group of protesters who entered a construction site in southeastern Sydney around 7am on March 25 and erected two five-metre-high posts over the tracks at Port Botany. A screenshot of Dorge’s protest live stream. Credit:Blockade Australia “I am taking action to counter systematic climate ecological destruction,” Dorge said on a Blockade Australia livestream while suspended. Moody said NSW Police Rescue had to supervise the use of an excavator with a post grab and rope system to lower the offender to the ground, using major resources and endangering all involved and posing a “high risk of injury ” walked.

Defense attorney Mark Davis said the issue of climate change had come to a head in Sydney at the time, but his client’s breach had affected a “quite remote railway line” and he didn’t want Dorge “with the same brush of public inconvenience” were treated as those who blocked major thoroughfares. “All I can ask is that the court not over-dramatize this event,” he said. Defense attorney Mark Davis outside Downing Center Local Court after representing climate activist Emma Dorge. Credit:Sarah McPhee Climate activist Deanna “Violet” Maree Coco, 32, was released from Silverwater prison last week pending an appeal in district court after being sentenced to up to 15 months in prison for disrupting traffic on the Sydney Harbor Bridge in April with the protest group Fireproof Australia. The state government amended legislation earlier this year criminalizing entering a major bridge, tunnel or road and causing damage or serious disturbance to vehicles or pedestrians. The penalty is up to two years in prison and/or a $22,000 fine.

The court heard that Dorge had no criminal record in NSW, but two convictions for similar offenses in Queensland, and no convictions on four separate occasions. “They’re all good-intentioned actions, they’re not violent actions,” Davis said. The Magistrate obtained a letter from Dorge fearing they would be imprisoned, as had happened to Coco, and further expressing their belief that the world was “heading for catastrophe”. “I’m not mocking her for saying that, I think a lot of young people feel that way,” Moody said. “Don’t roll your eyes or grin, you’re not smart.” Moody chastises Dorge during sentencing

She said Dorge’s 36 hours in custody at Surry Hills Police Station was a preview of what was to come if they protested illegally again. “Don’t roll your eyes and don’t grin, you’re not smart, you’re a fool for doing this,” Moody said. Davis said his client hoped to return to nursing and move to Lismore, upstate. Outside court, he said they had arrived on Thursday with “great trepidation” given the recent prison decision in the same building. “[Dorge] received a very stern slap on the knuckles and very harsh words from the magistrate, but the sentence was fair,” Davis said.