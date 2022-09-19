Public holiday to mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II: Australians planning to get ‘totally wasted’

<!–

Australians plan to drink heavily in honor of the Queen on the National Day of Mourning.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared the nationwide day for Thursday to give Australians time to reflect on Her Majesty’s life and legacy.

The holiday will give millions of people a four-day weekend, and many are looking to make the most of the great Australian tradition of heavy drinking.

Such alcohol-soaked bereavement plans were widely discussed online and were considered a fitting tribute to Her Majesty from her rowdiest former colony.

“Besides mourning Her Royal Majesty, it looks like it’s going to be rainy, so what’s everyone up to?” someone asked on social media.

One response got straight to the point: ‘Get the fuck plastered.

“It’s what she (the Queen) would have wanted… Take Friday off sick too,” they added.

Another also suggested, “It’s what she would have wanted.”

A third added: “The boss says it’s stupid to have a Thursday off, so if we want to use one day of annual leave for Friday, because it’s pretty obvious everyone is taking a break.”

“Should have just made it the following Monday and made it worth it,” wrote a fourth.

One unlucky user replied: ‘Working… someone has to sell alcohol to you on a day off’.

It should be noted that other solemn holidays, such as Anzac Day, are also occasions for heavy drinking – even by veterans themselves.

Thursday’s holiday follows The Queen’s funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London, after she died on September 9 at the age of 96.

The UK declared its public holiday on Monday so Britons could attend the funeral, but as it starts at 8pm in Australia, it didn’t have to be Down Under the same day.