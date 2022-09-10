Public holiday in Australia for Queen’s death on September 22

<!–

Australians are getting an extra holiday to mourn the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Sunday that the National Day of Mourning will be held on September 22.

“It will be a one-time national holiday to allow people to pay their respects for the passing of Queen Elizabeth,” he told ABC.

pictured, residents lay wreaths for the Queen at Government House in Victoria on Saturday

A memorial service will also be held on the same day at a yet to be confirmed Anglican cathedral.

Mr Albanese said he had written to inform state and area leaders of the decision.

He paid tribute to the late Queen and her continued support for Australia.

“She made it clear that Australia is in charge of our own destiny,” he said.

“At times, for example during the referendum, she did not participate, she said she would respect the outcome if the Australian people determined a way forward.”

Mr Albanese said the government would also make up for the four days lost in parliament after it was announced that parliament would be suspended for 15 days out of respect for the Queen.

“It would be hard to imagine the kind of hostile activity in our parliament… so I think it was appropriate, and protocols require the automatic cancellation,” he said.

