Public holiday for Australians after Queen’s death: What you need to know

Australians are given a public holiday on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s memorial Down Under to commemorate and celebrate the monarch’s life.

The one-time national holiday will take place next Thursday on September 22, meaning Victorians can look forward to a four-day weekend thanks to the AFL Grand Final holiday on Friday.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What is the date of the holiday?

The holiday is held on Thursday, September 22.

Who can take the holiday?

The holiday is observed in all Australian states and territories.

As with all holidays, different employers can choose whether to give employees a day off, pay fines, or give employees a day off instead.

Several industry leaders, including medical authorities, have criticized the lack of notice before the holidays, as the already tense workforce will come under further pressure.

What happens if I have to work? Do penalty rates apply?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed on Monday that workers can expect fines, or time in place, as with any other public holiday.

Commuters are advised that the transport may run on a different timetable.

Do I have to pay extra for goods and services?

Since the day is treated like any other public holiday, you can expect a surcharge at most catering establishments, which is typically 10 percent.

Will schools be open?

State schools will also be closed for the holiday, with Prime Minister Anthony encouraging Albanians to respect the ‘national day of mourning’.

Private schools can choose whether or not they want to go on public holidays.

Will there be any special events that day?

On the feast day, three days after her funeral in London, a memorial service for the Queen will be held at 11 a.m. in the Great Hall of Parliament.

It will be attended by the Governor General, Prime Minister, Prime Ministers and other dignitaries.

Mr Albanian has also encouraged communities to hold their own memorials, especially in places Her Majesty visited her during her 16 Australian travels.

However, many have chosen to commemorate the day by booking holidays and making the most of the extra day off.

Why do we need a holiday?

Mr Albanese said it is important that Australians take the time to process the death of not only our sovereign leader of 70 years, but a woman whom many looked up to and respected.

He added that the holiday is part of a protocol that has been in place for “a long time.”

“This is a time of mourning, but there has also been that sense of gratitude, of a life well lived, a life of service. For generations, that affection for the Queen was evident,” Mr Albanese told Sunrise on Monday.

“She was someone who didn’t just go to Sydney and Melbourne, she went to regional communities, remote communities, and engaged with them.

“This is a historic event that touches many Australians and in which Australians want to participate.”