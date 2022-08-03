Public billboards hacked on US Speaker’s visit

Public concern for Taiwan’s national security arose after monitors at multiple convenience stores and a train station in Taiwan were hacked as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began a controversial visit. The government of China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and had strongly opposed the visit. Messages were projected onto the screens accusing Pelosi of causing wars and telling her to get out.

As Pelosi prepared to meet with Taiwanese officials on Wednesday, commuters at Xin Zuoying station in Kaohsiung, Taiwan’s third-largest city, were surprised to see this message posted on an electronic billboard: “The visit of the old witch to Taiwan is a serious provocation to the sovereignty of the motherland… Greater China will eventually be united!”

An electronic billboard at the main train station in the Tawanese city of Kaohsiung was hacked on August 3, 2022 during a visit by US house speaker Nancy Pelosi. The billboard read: “The old witch’s visit to Taiwan is a serious provocation to the sovereignty of the motherland. [Editor’s note: Motherland is a term to refer to China often used in narratives that encourage the reunification of Taiwan.]; those who welcomed her will eventually be judged by society; the blood bond among our race will never be broken; Greater China will eventually be united!” © Twitter/@axeonjack

Taiwan Railway said the billboard was hacked “via an external network”, and the station immediately disconnected the screen and notified the company that operated it. The railway operator said its internal IT systems remained intact.

7-Eleven convenience stores also targeted by anti-Pelosi hackers

Also Wednesday, public screens in multiple 7-Eleven branches, the largest supermarket chain in Taiwan, showed images of slogans asking Pelosi to leave Taiwan: “Nancy Pelosi, you warlike, get out of Taiwan!”

A message displayed on screens at 7-Eleven convenience stores in Taiwan on August 3, 2022 read: “Nancy Pelosi, you warlike, get out of Taiwan!” The store owner said the screens had been hacked. © Plurk/@watering76

台南新市新墘門市，聽說有可能是系統被駭，目前711正在查核中，請大家稍安勿躁，有進一步消息會再補充。 pic.twitter.com/1GVZwo7B8R — (@hdiojojo) August 3, 2022 The same image was shown at a 7-Eleven branch in southern Taiwan. Twitter/@hdiojojo





Awaiting clarification of the situation, some 7-Eleven branches have temporarily disabled their screens.

A 7-Eleven store turned off the public billboard while the cyberattack occurred on August 3, 2022. © Twitter/@Geomus1

Uni-President, the company that represents 7-Eleven in Taiwan, claimed that the collective failure of the monitors was due to an “external system malfunction”.

The Taiwan Investigation Bureau said on Wednesday it was investigating the hacking at 7-Eleven stores.

President’s website hacked

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, prior to Pelosi’s arrival on the island, the official website of the President of Taiwan said it had been the target of an Overseas Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, a cyber attack designed to cripple them by massively increasing their internet traffic. . As a result, the website went down for 20 minutes.

Screenshot from Taiwan’s Office of the President website, which said it was briefly closed on August 2, 2022 due to a cyberattack ahead of a visit by US Spaker Nancy Pelosi. © Twitter/@tingtingliuTVBS

Hacking raises concerns for Taiwan’s cybersecurity

Numerous internet users expressed concern about Taiwan’s cybersecurity capabilities.

This tweet posted after alleged attacks by pro-Chinese hackers on August 3, 2022 reads: “Taiwan’s cybersecurity is too fragile. What if our airports are hacked?” © Observers

This tweet reads: “First we need to check if these monitors are made by Chinese brands.” © Observers