Pub landlord stages ‘Nige-fest’ festival for people called Nigel as nearly 400 turned up

A pub owner trying to prevent Britain from running out of Nigels staged a festival for men called it – and nearly 400 showed up from the US, Zimbabwe and Nicaragua.

Nigel Smith, 59, held ‘Nige-fest’ last night—and saw 372 Nigels show up for a night of Nigel-themed refreshment.

The entertainment was provided by musicians named Nigel, and those in attendance brought along photo ID and signed the ‘Nigel’s Book’ which is kept at the Fleece Inn in Bretforton, Worcestershire.

Nigel came up with the idea after the name officially went extinct according to new birth records in 2016 and 2020.

Hosting Nigel said, ‘It was absolutely brilliant. We had a fantastic time.

At last night’s ‘Nige fest’ – a festival for people called Nigel – 372 Nigels showed up at the Fleece Inn in Worcestershire for a pint

Pub owner Nigel Smith, 59, hosted Nigel’s night after fearing the name would die out

From left to right Nigel Smith, Nigel Smith, Nigel Smith and Nigel Smith pose for a photo at Nigel night

“It was as if we had all known each other forever, but clearly we hadn’t. It was a great feeling that we all came together and celebrated our Nigelness.

“Times are pretty tough for many of us right now, so it was great to be able to get together for a party. We just had a great time.’

The landlord broke the world record for Nigels’ largest gathering after 432 joined him for a pint in 2019.

He hoped to break his own record last night, but narrowly missed with a total of 372 Nigels.

The landlord broke the world record for Nigels’ largest gathering after 432 joined him for a pint in 2019

The entertainment was provided by musicians named Nigel, and attendees brought a photo ID and signed it ‘the book of Nigel’ (pictured)

Last night saw Nigels from all over the world ‘celebrating their Nigel-ness’. Here Nigel and Nigel pose for a photo

Nigel said 5,000 Nigels were born in 1963, his year of birth, but no new Nigels were registered in 2020, raising concerns about the name’s future.

He believes it was made so unpopular by ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

The oldest Nigel in attendance was an 84-year-old who came from America for the event. The youngest Nigel was in his thirties.

They even had a puppy named Nigel join in the celebrations.

The oldest Nigel in attendance (pictured) was an 84-year-old who came from America for the event

The youngest Nigel was in his thirties: a rare sighting as the name is dying out in younger generations

Nigel Night 2022 saw a series of awards presented, including the oldest and youngest Nigel

Nigel Freight won the award for the most traveled Nigel after flying over from America

Others came from Los Angeles, Florida and Texas and Nicaragua, Zimbabwe and Spain.

Entertainment was provided by other Nigels – two DJs, an MC, a comedian, a busker and even a group of Morris dancers all named Nigel.

The second ever ‘Nigel Night’ has raised over £3,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

Pub owner Nigel plans to host it again in 2025.

He said, ‘Tradition is something you do twice, that’s the rule, and we’ll do it again. I think we’ve been encouraged enough to say every two to three years, we’ll definitely do it again.

Nigel Night will return for 2025 in another attempt to break the world record for number of Nigels in one place. Pictured: Nigel and Mrs Nigel

The event brought Nigels together everywhere and was organized for years. Nigel Cains poses for a photo

A variety of Nigels including a birthday Nigel pose for a photo with their pints and awards

“We had people from all over the world coming to the event. Our friend from Texas – Texas Nigel – came for the second time but was joined by another Texas Nigel.

“One Nigel came from the Isle of Wight, so we had to give him an award for the longest traveled Nigel in the UK.

“People who came this time heard about us three years ago and noted it in their calendars.

Some Nigels wore personalized T-shirts to the event and entertainment was also provided by Nigels

“We ran shuttle buses from our local town and hotels so that all the Nigels who had traveled could come here and maybe enjoy a beer or two and not have to drive home.

‘We also had a 14 week old puppy named Nigel which was nice – but he didn’t say much!

“We unite Nigels from all over the world, and we want to reach out and invite all Nigels – and all non-Nigels – to join us next time in 2025.”