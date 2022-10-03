Pub landlord, 53, who accused ex-girlfriend of domestic abuse loses appeal against 16 week jail term

An award-winning pub landlord is behind bars after a “funny” online message was viewed 20,000 times on Tik Tok.

Gareth Slattery, 53, carried out a campaign of abuse against his former partner – branding her a ‘racist and a gold digger’.

Slattery, from Barry, Wales, also accused her of giving him a sexually transmitted disease during a spate of abuse after their eight-month relationship ended.

Abigail Jackson, prosecuting, said: ‘He sent her a message saying, “I want you to know you’re a TikTok sensation.”

The court was told that a Tik Tok post targeting the victim had attracted 20,000 views.

Slattery appealed the 16-week jail sentence he received in September, but his appeal was rejected by a judge who told him he was the architect of his own downfall.

He owns the Butterfly Collector pub in Barry, South Wales, which won the SME National Business Awards Pub of the Year in 2019.

He was found guilty of harassment after a trial at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, but tried to overturn the conviction at Cardiff Crown Court.

Slattery had bombarded his ex with unwanted messages and turned up at her workplace, her home and law office.

In the TikTok video, he accused his former partner of being a narcissist and abuser.

He said: ‘I am a 53-year-old victim of domestic violence. As a male victim I will not be heard… this is what you have done to me.’

The magistrates’ court heard the harassment took place between August and September last year.

District Judge Stephen Harmes said Slattery, who has previous convictions for harassment and breaching a restraining order, tried to claim he was a victim of abuse but in reality he abused his victim in a “funny way”.

Prosecutor Georgia Donohue said the now-removed video, which tagged the victim, was posted online on August 23, 2021, before he turned up at her workplace a day later.

“He has brought his current situation upon himself,” said Judge Paul Hobson at Cardiff Crown Court

Mrs Donohue said Slattery was standing outside her office and called her on the phone and said: ‘I’m not going near you. I don’t want any more herpes and chlamydia.’

The court heard the victim visited her solicitor the following day seeking advice when she heard Slattery shout: ‘You piece of shit. Your ass.’

Mrs Donohue said: ‘She saw the defendant standing there. She knew the comments were directed at her as there was no one else in the area.’

The court heard the victim also heard her ex shouting about herpes while she was in her bedroom on August 26.

The next day she saw him on his way to Tesco when she asked: ‘Please don’t talk to me, I’m not allowed to talk to you.’

But he shouted that the victim ‘has herpes’, which the operator heard while on the phone to 999.

Convicted of harassment without violence following a trial, Slattery was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, ordered to pay the victim £500 compensation and given a five-year restraining order, but appealed the decision

Aled Owen, representing Slattery, told the sentencing hearing that four people at the pub could lose their jobs if he was remanded in custody.

Judge Harmes concluded at the magistrates court: ‘I think he set out to make her life a misery. It was quite calculated and deliberate.’

‘This was as bad as it gets in terms of harassment. You are a proven harasser and this was a terrible case.’

Ieuan Rees, representing Slattery, told Cardiff Crown Court at the appeal: ‘There were no overt threats of violence or anything of that nature.’

His lawyer said: ‘He runs a pub, it’s a micro pub and the turnover isn’t great, but in the fortnight he’s been in custody it’s gone down by at least 25 per cent.

“This will have a knock-on effect on his four employees.”

Rees added: ‘He is in a new relationship and your honor will have seen a letter from her, she is sitting at the back of the court.

“She’s actually the matron of Penarth and she’s doing her best at the moment to carry out her own duties and help him keep the pub running.”

Judge Paul Hobson said: ‘Mr. Slattery posted a series of defamatory videos about her online on her TikTok account.

“He is a person with a completely skewed attitude towards issues of this nature.”

“He has brought his current situation upon himself.”