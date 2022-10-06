Pub landlady who knifed teenager she suspected of affair with her husband is found guilty of attack

<!–

A pub owner who stabbed his waitress after wrongly suspecting the teenager was having an affair with her husband has been convicted of attempted murder.

Luisa Santos, 47, told her chef husband Pedro that Hannah Pritchett was ‘laughing’ at her and ordered him to choose between the 18-year-old and his family.

The mother-of-three, who claimed he blurted out Miss Pritchett’s name while they made love, said she grabbed a fish knife to ‘frighten’ her.

Santos, of Princethorpe, Warwickshire, had admitted wounding with intent. She will be sentenced today.

But Mr Santos, who had the Three Horseshoes tenancy, denied saying Miss Pritchett’s name and said the bedroom had been above restaurant service arrangements.

Prosecutor Peter Grieves-Smith said Santos had formed a “misguided belief” about the nature of the couple’s relationship. He told jurors that the defendant and her victim had previously had an amicable relationship, with Miss Pritchett discussing her boyfriend, university studies and manicures with Santos.

Jurors at Warwick Crown Court deliberated for five hours and 16 minutes before convicting Portuguese Santos by an 11-1 majority.

The attack in May happened minutes after Miss Pritchett arrived for lunch service at the inn, and was caught on CCTV.

Footage showed Santos approaching Miss Pritchard as she sat on a stool polishing cutlery and twice plunging the blade into her left side from behind. The teenager suffered stab wounds eight centimeters and 17 centimeters deep and spent three days in hospital.

Santos told jurors she felt ‘tortured’ that the victim allegedly ‘looked at me in a provocative way, like she knew what she was doing – like she was challenging me.’

She claimed that Miss Pritchett ‘always seemed to make an effort and get close to my husband’ when she entered the pub kitchen.

Miss Pritchett sobbed outside court after yesterday’s verdict but declined to comment on the case as she left with relatives.