Pub landlady knifed teen waitress in rage at imagined affair with her partner, court hears

A village pub landlord stabbed his waitress twice after mistakenly suspecting the teenager was in a relationship with his partner.

Luisa Santos, 47, told her husband Pedro that Hannah Pritchett was ‘laughing’ at her and ordered him to choose between the 18-year-old and his family.

The court heard that when he failed to respond to her concerns, Santos armed himself with a large fish knife from the pub kitchen and stabbed Miss Pritchett at the bar as customers looked on.

Jurors heard the Portuguese hostess scream ‘bitch, you bitch’ as ​​she attacked.

The court heard that morning she was seen frantically beating eggs and when asked what was wrong she said: ‘It’s her. He chose her over our family.’ Prosecutor Peter Grieves-Smith told jurors that any belief that there had been an ‘inappropriate relationship’ between Miss Pritchett and Santos’ husband, a chef who held the pub’s lease, was ‘completely misconceived’.

The court heard the attack at The Three Horseshoes in Princethorpe, Warwickshire, happened minutes after Miss Pritchett arrived on a Saturday lunchtime in May and was caught on CCTV. Footage from across the bar showed Santos approaching Miss Pritchett, who had only worked at the pub for six weeks, twice plunging the blade into her left side from behind.

Warwick Crown Court heard the waitress ran towards her car in the car park where she collapsed. She suffered two ‘deep’ wounds and it was only through ‘great fortune’ that she survived, the jury heard.

Miss Pritchett, who had a boyfriend at the time of the attack, said she had not been aware that the landlady believed she was having an affair with her husband.

The prosecutor told jurors that Santos had already admitted wounding with intent and possession of a knife. The question they had to decide, he said, was whether Santos intended to kill. Santos, who lived above the pub with her husband and their children, denies attempted murder.

The trial continues.