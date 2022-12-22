Pub challenging customers to 8,000-calorie ‘Parmo Kebab’ sandwich will pay for a TAXI to hospital

<!–

One pub is challenging customers to spot their 8,000-calorie sandwich and even says it will pay for a taxi to hospital if punters have a heart attack while eating it.

The George Pub & Grill in Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, shared a Facebook post about the unique dish with its 274,000 followers on Tuesday night, vowing to stock up for headstones when they die.

It comes on the eve of the biggest NHS ambulance strike in 30 years and after Health Secretary Will Quince told the Commons that emergency vehicles would be used for the most urgent 999 calls, such as heart attacks and strokes.

The ‘Parmo Kebab Sandwich’ features kebab meat stuffed between two parmos – breaded chicken cutlets drenched in melted cheese.

The meal contains more than 8,000 calories, which is four times the recommended daily calorie intake of 2,000 calories for women.

The pub, which boasts of “serving large, caloric meals” on its website, is owned by Craig Harker, who regularly shares snaps of huge meals on social media.

The Facebook post reads: ‘PARMO KEBAB SANDWICH. Over 8,000 calories.

‘If someone has a heart attack while eating this, we will pay for a taxi to the hospital. When someone opens their clogs, we contribute to the tombstone. Dig in!’

The post was flooded with comments from people desperate to try the monster meal, while others claimed they’d get indigestion just trying it.

Pub owner and ‘Dad Loves Food’ blogger Mr Harker has staged and tackled a host of heartbreaking challenges at his pub and other eateries over the years.

In October he tackled the ‘UK’s greatest bacon butty’ – a sarnie with a whopping 51 slices of bacon.

Craig said at the time: ‘I started through my pub, The George Pub and Grill, because we’re known for doing food challenges where some of the world’s best competitive eaters come and try our challenges.

“The more I put it online, the busier it got and blogging became a full-time job.

“I’m passionate about food, so it ended up being the perfect job, honestly.

‘The standard news is doom and gloom, while when you talk about food everyone cheers and puts a smile on their face.

‘We all have to eat every day, it’s just how you do it.’

The post, which garnered more than 700 likes, shares and comments, was flooded with comments from admirers.

One wrote, “This looks AMAZING.”

Another commented, “I can feel the indigestion. But I’d eat it anyway.’

One wrote: ‘Taxi drivers don’t take heart patients to the hospital.’

The George Pub & Grill has been contacted for comment.