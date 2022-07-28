Psychology student, 20, ties a bright yellow BALLOON to her ‘escapologist’ Russian tortoise Elmo

A ‘Houdini’ turtle is now forced to carry a bright yellow balloon after repeatedly trying to escape from its annoyed owner’s yard.

Once allowed for a walk, Elmo the Russian Tortoise would disappear for hours, leaving his owner Claudia Carter, 20, behind, frantically searching for the “fast” escapologist.

The psychology student from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, found herself having to trim hedges and dig between her flower beds when he went missing before seeing him climb a fence or dig under trees.

Now she claims she could “no way” lose the three-year-old, because the “cute” helium-filled balloon armor she created means he’s impossible to miss against the green plants.

A video of Elmo using the accessory on TikTok has attracted more than 82,000 views and more than 12,000 likes and comments from viewers.

The clip shows the hulled reptile trapped in chicken wire after trying to clamber over it, while Claudia can hear him ask, “Are you ashamed? Made a stupid life choice?’

She then sees how she makes the special armor, with a yellow balloon decorated with a smiley on a ribbon.

The ribbon is then tied around Elmo’s shell before being seen walking through the yard with it attached.

This week, Claudia said Elmo is “like Houdini trying to escape,” adding: “We’ve lost him for hours in the past. We searched, cut hedges and dug.

Caught: Elmo the Turtle is caught climbing a fence during one of his escape attempts

“We had the idea to stick a balloon on him, we tied him in a bow so he looked cute. The balloon keeps him from getting lost.

“It makes us laugh because it’s so cute, it also puts how small he is into perspective.”

Frustrated Claudia claims she was tired of frantically searching for the “fast” pet for hours – so she decided to grab some ribbon and helium to create the unique balloon armor.

She added: ‘Elmo usually lives indoors and has his own place, but if it’s above 20 degrees he can go outside into the garden. At that moment he tries to escape.

“You can see throughout the clip that he’s gone to the bottom of the yard and climbed up on the rocks. He goes in there and digs down.

“His race burrows in to sleep, we’re afraid he buries himself alive. When he goes out at night we worry if it is too cold or how he will eat.

‘We have chicken wire in his part of the garden. The outdoor space is big but sometimes we put him in the yard so he can run wherever he wants.

The bright yellow balloon decorated with a smiley face makes Elmo easy to follow wherever he is in the garden

“He always makes a straight line under the trees because he wants to dig.

“We lost him for about four hours in the past. People say turtles are slow, but they’ve never met Elmo – he’s fast.”

She added: “I thought we should stick something on him or he would get lost. I decided to inflate the balloon and tie it under his stomach.

“We used to use helium from birthday parties in the past and my mom would say, ‘I have a little bit of ribbon.’

“It’s impossible that we could lose him around him like that. With the balloon I don’t think he can run away as easily as he once could and if he does, at least we can find him.

‘When I put the video online, I was really surprised by the reaction.’