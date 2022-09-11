Psychologists think your attachment style shows which dating app you will use

<!–

People with an anxious attachment style are more likely to use Plenty of Fish and Tinder to find a romantic partner, a study finds.

Kristi Chin, a Toronto-based psychologist, found that people who need extra reassurance in relationships will turn to the apps when they are looking for love.

Her team also found that those who have an avoidant attachment style and have trouble committing are more likely to end up on OKCupid.

The study, published in Psychology Todaythese attachment styles can determine your dating app habits.

Your attachment style determines how you relate to other people and how you maintain your relationships with others, especially those of a romantic nature.

Kristi Chin and her colleagues looked at how likely it is that anxious versus avoidant people use dating apps and their reasons for doing so.

There are four different attachment styles: secure, fearful, avoidant, and disorganized.

While people with a secure attachment style have little difficulty communicating their needs, anxious, avoidant, and disorganized people have a harder time dating and finding satisfying romantic relationships.

Kate Mansfield (pictured) revealed that anxiously attached and avoidant people are ‘two sides of the same coin’ – something she thinks is often overlooked

CONNECTION THEORY All people tend to reflect one of four attachment styles: secure, fearful, avoidant, and disorganized. Attachment styles are formed in childhood when a child bonds with their parents – and how the parents behave towards their children usually determines what their future attachment style will look like. Secure Attachment Style Securely attached people have little difficulty communicating with their partners. They don’t shy away from intimacy, but they also feel comfortable. They find it easier to form long-lasting and satisfying relationships. Typically, securely attached people have benefited from warm parents who were consistent with affection throughout their childhood. About 50 percent of the population has a secure attachment style. Anxious Attachment Style About 20 percent of the population has an anxious attachment style. These people are often more needy in romantic relationships and need more reassurance. Anxiously attached people have often received inconsistent affection from their parents while growing up, and they have a deep-seated fear of rejection and abandonment. Avoidant Attachment Style At the other end of the spectrum, about 25 percent of people have an avoidant attachment style. Avoiders are much more likely to avoid intimacy and keep other people at a distance. They are wary of closeness and can feel trapped by romantic relationships. Disorganized Attachment Style The remaining five percent of the population has a disorganized attachment style — meaning they are a combination of both fearful and avoidant. People with this attachment style crave closeness, but at the same time avoid it. It usually stems from a violent background where their parents were a source of fear.

They also looked at which dating apps are most used by each attachment style.

The study found that anxiously attached people were more likely to use dating apps in the first place, while avoiders were less likely.

Kate Mansfield, a London dating coach and founder of The Dating Diet system, told FEMAIL that anxiously attached and avoidant people are “two sides of the same coin” — something she thinks is often overlooked.

She said, “While the behavior is opposite on the surface, the underlying fear is the same.

“Both attachment styles fear intimacy, but they try to avoid it in different ways.

‘Avoiders just avoid it. Anxious people avoid intimacy by sabotaging any potential for commitment and longevity by pushing, chasing, and behaving desperately.”

Previous studies have shown that avoiders tend to date with the expectation of failing — which could explain why many avoid swiping left and right altogether.

Kate said: ‘Avowed people are often just as afraid of sex and physical intimacy as they are of emotional connection. One can inevitably lead to the other.

“That’s why they often avoid apps, situations, etc. that can lead to any kind of connection, whether sexual or not.”

Chin and her colleagues found that people with an anxious attachment style were more likely to use Tinder and Plenty of Fish to find a mate.

The study concluded: ‘Perhaps anxious people prefer to use multiple types of dating apps, reflecting their desire to increase their chances of finding a partner.’

On the other hand, avoiders seemed to prefer OkCupid and avoid Tinder — which surprised the researchers, who argued that Tinder was increasingly known for casual “hook-ups.”

However, Kate does not necessarily agree with this assessment. She said, “My clients are increasingly meeting their long-term partners on Tinder because it has a large user base and is still a major dating app.”

Chin and her colleagues speculated that avoiders might prefer OkCupid because it matches people more closely, meaning there’s a higher chance of going on a successful date and a smaller chance of having to date a lot of people.

As for their reasons for using dating apps, the anxiously attached participants tended to say they swiped left and right to “meet others” — which researchers say played into their fear of being single.

In contrast, significantly fewer avoiders reported using apps because they wanted to meet new people – again consistent with their attachment style.