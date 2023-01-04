Psychologists reveals seven body language tricks that help you control any situation

A psychologist and life coach has revealed simple body language tricks you can use to take control of any situation.

Coach francescawho lives in the US but is originally from Romania, studied psychology at City University in London and has now gained viral fame for sharing psychology tips with her 1.2 million followers on TikTok.

In her most recent video, the life coach taught users how to use body language to their advantage with seven simple hacks that will help them dominate any room they’re in.

Coach Francesca, who lives in the US, has revealed simple body language tricks to help you take control of any situation

Do a power pose! Stand with your hands on your hips to appear more confident

Her first tip was a “dominance view” that users “need to know” in order to take control of “any situation.”

Francesca noted that placing your hands on your hips shows that you are “ready and alert.”

Francesca noted that putting your hands on your hips makes you “ready and alert,” before adding that it tells people you have “something to say.”

Placing your hands on your hips isn’t just a classic “Superman” or “Superwoman” pose that helps you feel more confident.

Studies have shown that this pose, commonly referred to as the “power pose,” opens you up and makes you look taller, helping to boost your energy levels, confidence and make you feel more powerful.

Research has even shown that standing with your hands on your hips makes you more likely to take risks and perform better in presentations or interviews.

Try posing with your hands on your hips for two minutes before going to an interview or presentation and you may feel calmer and more confident.

Push back! Lean away from a table while having a conversation to show that you disagree

The psychologist explained that staying away from the table shows that you disagree

Coach Francesca’s next trick that made people see you as someone in charge was to “push off the table” if you disagree with something someone said.

“Pushing away from the table shows that the person disagrees with what is being said,” she explained.

If you are having a conversation around a table, pushing away from your chair and leaning back can be a sign of a negative response to the discussion.

This gesture can tend to offend someone, so be careful how and when you use it.

It can also indicate disinterest or lack of energy, which means you should only use this gesture if you strongly disagree with what has been said and are ready to stand your ground.

Not ready to admit your feelings? Use surrogate touching as a way of flirting

Francesca explained that surrogate touching was a way of flirting

If you want to be intimate with someone but don’t know how to tell them, Coach Francesca has revealed just the trick that will send them the message.

She explained that using “surrogate touching,” such as “stroking a cup” or “pressing a pen to your lips,” can indicate a desire for intimacy.

“Surrogate touching, such as stroking a cup or pressing a pen to your lips, means the person wants to be intimate with the person they’re with,” she explained.

The psychologist added that this gesture is a form of transferring “their wishes” to an object.

This form of body language works like a form of flirting and can be a great way to let the person you’re with know you’re interested in them.

Object placement to the rescue! Use objects to show your interest or dislike for someone

The psychologist explained that moving objects between you and someone shows that you like them before adding that placing objects between you shows that you are disinterested

For her next tip, the psychologist noted that if someone likes you, nothing will stand in their way.

She explained that if there are objects between you and the person you’re with and your partner moves these objects, it shows that they like you.

“Clearing objects between you means they feel good and they like you,” she explained.

In another way, if someone doesn’t like interacting with you, they will usually use objects to “put up a barrier.”

“If they’re feeling bad, they’ll use objects to create a barrier, like putting a cup between the two of you,” explains coach Francesca.

And while surrounding yourself with objects while being with someone can show disinterest, placing objects near you while alone would boost your confidence.

Thumbs up! Place your hands in an upright position with the thumbs pointing upwards to show that you are trustworthy

By putting your fingertips together and your thumbs pointing upwards, you can show others that “everything is fine.”

In a follow-up video, the psychologist demonstrated “three body language hand tricks to control any situation.”

Her first tip was to use the “steeple position” if you want others to think you are “trustworthy.”

By putting your fingertips together and your thumbs pointing upwards, you can show others that “everything is fine.”

This body language gesture often shows others that you fully believe in what you are saying.

The spire position is a vote of confidence and is often used by leaders or those in power.

This gesture is commonly used in presentations, but body language experts note that just because a speaker uses this gesture doesn’t mean what they’re saying is true.

Get ready to stack! Cross your hands to show dominance

She explained that by crossing your hands, you can show others that you are in control

Her next taught users how to exercise dominance in a group.

She explained that by crossing your hands, you can show others that you are in control.

“If you want to assert dominance in a group, cross your hands,” said coach Francesca.

She then explained that this gesture will show others that you are the “leader of the group.”

This gesture is often used by leaders.

It indicates to others in the group that they are in control and in charge of the situation.

The psychologist explained that if you put your palms down, others will quickly show your sense of dominance.

Palms up! Use your palms to let others know your mood

The psychologist explained that talking with your palms up shows that you are friendly; however, speaking with your palms down shows that you are in control

For her final tip, coach Francesca taught viewers how to signal being friendly or dominant.

The psychologist went on to explain that by speaking with your palms up, you let others know that you are friendly and hospitable.

“Palms up send the signal that you are friendly,” she explained.

Speaking with your palms up is also another way to indicate that you want to be accepted or believed.

However, speaking with your palms down shows that you are in control of those around you.

“Palms down send the signal that you dominate and that they should listen to you,” the life coach added.

If you enjoyed this article…

Revealed: The telltale signs of throat AND breast cancer as tennis legend Martina Navratilova is diagnosed with both diseases

Masks are making a comeback: Hundreds of thousands of students in the US will be forced to wear face coverings when classes go back this week as schools revive controversial mandates

How well do you know the world map? Take this quiz and see if you can name these famous islands around the world… just based on their SHAPE