Psychologist shares tips for dealing with a narcissistic mother

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A psychologist has revealed why it is “uniquely painful” to be the child of a narcissistic mother – and has offered advice on how to handle the situation.

dr. Ruth Ann Harpur, who has a practice in London, spoke about the issue in a TikTok video with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, a chartered clinical psychologist based in Surrey.

dr. Harpur explained that having a narcissistic mother is especially difficult because children have an expectation that they will be loved unconditionally for who they are as individuals.

Growing up with a narcissistic mother is ‘uniquely painful’ according to clinical psychologist Dr Ruth Harpur, who discussed the topic in a recent TikTok video (stock image)

On the other hand, narcissistic mothers are likely to see children as an extension of themselves, take on achievements as their own, and see “failures” as a reflection of their upbringing.

“Having a narcissistic mother is extremely painful,” said Dr Harpur.

“We all hope and expect that our parents and perhaps especially our mothers will love us unconditionally, celebrate us and launch ourselves into the world with a sense of dignity and amiability.

‘That doesn’t always happen. With a narcissistic mother, your achievements may be seen as an extension of her.

“Maybe she’s very critical of you. She could demand a lot from you, expecting you to become, in effect, the caretaker of her needs.’

Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a personality disorder in which individuals have a grandiose sense of their own importance.

Under this facade, however, people with NPD would suffer from a fragile self-esteem; feelings of inferiority, emptiness and boredom.

In a separate video, Dr. Harpur explained that people who are influenced by a narcissist’s behavior should not take responsibility.

“The core of a narcissist’s behavior is deep-seated shame. It is a real lack of love and a lack of acceptance of oneself.

“People with high levels of narcissism have been given the message that they have to be extraordinary to be acceptable and perform in an extraordinary way.

“They don’t want to be seen as ordinary, flawed, imperfect people with strengths, weaknesses and vulnerabilities that they really are.”

It is generally accepted that the children of narcissists often face a number of difficulties.

These include having low self-esteem, being a people pleaser, and having codependent relationships.

While it is difficult to improve a relationship with a narcissistic mother, it is possible. Recovery calls for ‘knowing, loving and accepting yourself’.

She explained, “I’d like to rephrase that: WHO’s going to face my narcissistic parent?”

She continued, “Is the part of you sacrificing yourself to take care of them?

‘Is it the part of yourself that is highly self-critical and strives for perfection to gain their approval?

“Or is it the part of you that wants to hide for fear of outdoing them and being called a braggart?

“If those are the parts of you that come into your relationship with your parents as an adult, nothing changes.”

dr. Ruth added: “If you can nurture yourself as a healthy adult, and you can start interacting with your parent, as mature as possible, then the relationship will change.

“I’m not saying it will change for the better. It may become a bit more distant, but hopefully it will become less of a burden for you and much more manageable.’