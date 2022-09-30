Psychologist reveals what your profile picture says about you

A psychologist and life coach has revealed what your profile picture can say about your personality – and dished on how the picture you choose can even turn potential partners away.

Based in the US but originally from Romania, Coach Francesca studied psychology at City University in London and has now achieved viral fame for sharing psychology tips with her 1.2 million followers on TikTok.

While many people often choose the picture they feel they look best in for their online profile picture, coach Francesca has argued that the snap you choose to show can reveal a lot more than you’d think.

In Coach Francesca’s latest video, which has more than 600,000 views, the life coach revealed what your profile picture says about the kind of person you are, and she even described how the angle it’s taken from can attract or repel potential partners.

Francesca, a Romanian life coach based in the US, took to TikTok to reveal what your profile picture says about your personality

In a two-part series, she shared that there was much more to profile pictures than looks and even detailed that extroverts often choose pictures of themselves in groups

Grab your friends! Take a pose with your best friends if you want people to know you’re an extrovert

The psychologist began by discussing what it means if you are surrounded by many other people in your profile picture.

“Extroverts tend to have colorful images where they are surrounded by lots of people,” coach Francesca revealed.

She explained that extroverts often choose a picture of themselves in a group as their profile picture because that’s where they feel most comfortable.

The chances of an extrovert having an extended social network are quite high, so they will most likely want to show off their group.

Not only are they always surrounded by others in their profile pictures, but the picture is usually bright in color or the extrovert is surrounded by lots of color.

This could also mean that the photo will be of them and their team doing something exciting or attending an event such as a festival or concert.

Are you showing too much skin? Sexy pictures can mean that you have an inferiority complex

Next, the psychologist explained what it means when you try too hard to be sexy in your profile picture.

Francesca explained that a sexy picture could mean you have an inferiority complex

She revealed: ‘Sexy images can mean the person has an inferiority complex where they feel like they have to be more expressive or show more to compensate because they don’t feel good enough.’

A 2016 examination of 66,000 Twitter users who analyzed personality through social media profile picture choices found significant differences in the profile pictures of people with different personalities.

It proved that those seen as agreeable and conscientious chose images with positive emotions attached, while users who are more open to others chose images that are more aesthetically pleasing.

The study proved the psychologists’ notion that without us even realizing it, our profile picture says a lot about who we are.

So while you might be trying to attract a partner by showing a little extra skin, the psychologist warned that you might actually be driving those potential partners away.

Stick to the same image unless you want people to think you’re insecure

If you’re constantly changing your profile picture, it could be a sign that you’re insecure

‘Constantly changing their profile picture can symbolize that the person does not have a strong identity and is quite insecure,’ revealed the life coach.

People who have a new profile picture every week are also said to be extremely indecisive and are said not to trust people easily.

If you constantly change your profile picture, it could mean that you suffer from an identity crisis and seek attention from others.

Another reason to change your profile picture frequently may be because you are hurt or feel betrayed.

A good rule of thumb for how often to change your profile picture is to change it out a few times a year or if there is a major change in your life.

Choosing a couple photo can mean that you trust your partner too much

PDA is out! Avoid a picture with your beau because it might mean you trust them too much

If your profile picture is a picture of you and your beau, it could mean that you trust them too much.

In her video, trainer Francesca revealed that this could mean seeing your partner as ‘part of [your] identity’

People with anxious attachment styles tend to post more couple photos than people with avoidant attachment styles.

An anxious attachment style is one of the three insecure attachment styles and is often said to be rooted in fear of abandonment and insecurity.

Anxious attachment relationships are characterized by a fear or worry that your partner will not reciprocate the desire for you.

Empathize with others by posing with animals or children

Francesca added that having photos with animals or children makes you appear empathetic

In his second video, the psychologist detailed even more examples of profile pictures that say more about you than you thought.

“Having pictures with children or animals shows that you have the ability to empathize or care for others,” the life coach noted.

She added that men often use selected these images as a ‘mating strategy.’

And if you decide to include the photo of you and your pet or a child on your dating profile, you might just increase your chances of getting swiped right on.

Researchers from the University of Jaen in Spain have revealed that men are seen as less intimidating and threatening on dating apps when they are holding a small dog than when they are pictured alone.

This means that by including that photo of you and your pet, you can land more dates and make potential partners feel more comfortable.

Keep your head up! Avoid looking down unless you want to seem like you have a big ego

If you look down on your picture, it could be a sign that you have a big ego

It’s often easy to tell if someone has a big ego just by looking at their social media, but Francesca has revealed how to spot a big ego just by looking at someone’s profile picture.

“Images that look down transmit a message of superiority and dominance and can sometimes mean a big ego,” said the psychologist.

Social media was once a place where people could connect and truly share updates about their lives; now it has become difficult for many to distinguish between connecting with someone and sharing something in hopes of seeking attention and boosting their own ego.

The addiction to social media has created a generation of ‘attention seekers’ who often take to social media to gratify themselves rather than connect with others.

And while it’s easier to spot a big ego in person, Francesca’s tips can help you spot them just by glancing at their profile picture.

The psychologist explained that women look up pictures as a sexual strategy

Want to attract a partner? Look up pictures

In addition to pictures of people looking down, the psychologist also revealed what it means when people look up their profile pictures.

“Images posted send a message of inferiority and subservience,” she said.

Coach Francesca further revealed that women often look up at their photos as it is a ‘sexual mating strategy for women.’

Users were quick to flood the psychologist’s comments section with words of praise for her analysis of profile pictures, with others even begging for more.

One user said: ‘TikTok really told you huh’.

“I’m everything,” another user added.

“This must be a series, I want more info,” another user commented.

Another user wrote: ‘I want to change my profile picture.’