Psychologist reveals five ways being a people pleaser can affect your relationships

A psychologist has revealed five different ways that pleasing people can affect your relationships — from making you frustrated with others to letting people take advantage of you.

dr. Lalitaa Suglani, a chartered psychologist based in Birmingham, has 106,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts regularly on mental health and psychology topics.

In a recent after, she discussed what pleasing people is, and some of the unintended consequences it can have on your relationships.

According to Dr. Lalitaa Suglani do people who please people ‘what’ [they] think people want so they like [them]’.

The psychologist defined people agreeable as behaviors that people undertake in an effort to feel a sense of worth by meeting the needs of others so that others like us, and that makes us feel good.

She noted that it often arises because people don’t feel good enough in themselves and therefore seek confirmation from others.

She explained, “Part of having relationships with others involves being mindful of their wants, needs, and feelings.

“But trying to earn the attention of others usually means neglecting your own needs and feelings because your priority is to be accepted by another, which can mean putting your own needs at the bottom of the list.

dr. Lalitaa Suglani: 5 Ways Satisfying People Can Affect Relationships 1. You feel frustrated and resentful 2. People can take advantage of you 3. Your relationships don’t satisfy you 4. Stress and burnout 5. Partners and friends can get frustrated with you

“Basically you do what you think people want so they like you.

“Over time, liking people can hurt you and your relationships and the intent of this post is to show how this happens.”

Of the five possible negative consequences of pleasing people, she said you can become frustrated and resentful.

In addition, Dr. Lalitaa notes that if you satisfy people, you may find that your relationships are not satisfying you.

In addition, people who are satisfied in relationships can lead to stress and burnout.

When it comes to the other party in a relationship, she said partners and friends can get frustrated with pleasing people.

And she added that if you’re a people pleaser, people can take advantage of you.

The psychologist has covered this topic in some of her previous posts, and explained it in one video that there are several reasons why people can become people pleasers.

dr. Lalitaa listed four factors that can cause someone to exhibit such behavior, including being a part of ourselves that is unwelcome or criticized in past relationships, and learning as a child that love is conditional.

She also mentioned learning as a child that approval from others is really important, and getting praise and attention when you do things for others, as reasons why someone might become a pleaser.