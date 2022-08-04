Psychologist reveals 9 signs you may be emotionally exhausted

A psychologist has revealed nine signs that you may be suffering from emotional exhaustion — including feeling irritable and crying on a regular basis.

dr. Lalitaa Suglani, a chartered psychologist based in Birmingham, shared the information: a post on Instagram, where she has about 105,000 followers.

In her post, she outlined what emotional exhaustion is and how it differs from the types of everyday stress most people would expect to experience.

She wrote: ‘It’s normal to experience some daily stress and anxiety, but over time, chronic stress can take its toll on the body.

“Emotional exhaustion is caused by a long period of constant stress in life, be it personal stress at home or stress at work.”

dr. Lalitaa added that what causes emotional exhaustion is not the same for everyone, and in fact “differs from person to person.”

She explains, “What can be stressful for one person can be completely manageable for another.”

The first of the nine signs of emotional exhaustion that Dr. Lalitaa shared is that everything you do feels forced.

Further signs were that you are isolating yourself by pushing people away, and that you don’t feel fulfilled.

Additional signs of emotional exhaustion include having trouble concentrating or paying attention, being often irritable and lacking motivation and purpose while feeling drained.

The last three signs she shared are crying unexpectedly, feeling overwhelmed and/or anxious, and being impatient with others, possibly without compassion.

According to Dr. Lalitaa, emotional exhaustion is ‘one of the signs of burnout’.

However, being emotionally exhausted does not mean that burnout is inevitable.

She said, “Making small changes to your daily habits can help manage your symptoms and prevent emotional burnout.”

The psychologist, who said she will share information about managing emotions in future posts, noted that people who are struggling should seek help.

She wrote: ‘Emotional exhaustion, feelings of hopelessness and lack of purpose in life can be overwhelming – it is never too late to seek help.’

