Psychologist receives hate mail after claiming more men are ‘lonely and single’

A psychologist has revealed that he has received hate mail after claiming that men are lonelier than ever as they struggle to live up to the higher dating standards of modern women.

dr. Greg Matos wrote a piece entitled ‘The Rise of Lonely, Single Men’ for Psychology Todayin which he argued ‘men should [relationship] skills shortages’ because women are ‘becoming more and more selective’.

He said: ‘I hear recurring dating themes from women between the ages of 25 and 45: they prefer men who are emotionally available, good communicators and share the same values’.

Still, the American psychologist claimed that he discovered that the modern man’s biggest problem is communication, which is “the lifeblood of healthy, long-lasting love.”

Since the report, Dr. However, Matos concedes to his… TikTok page that he’s received hate mail from male followers and has offered a response, saying he’s only inviting them “to be the best version of themselves.”

In his clip he said, ‘Why? While I’m just asking you to be the best version of yourself. That’s all. All I invite you to do is just be the best version of yourself.”

He went on to say, “As a leader, if I’m always looking for self-improvement, why shouldn’t I look at my relationships, the people I care about most, the people I say I love, and not myself.” to ask myself, how can I love these people more, why not ask myself that? Unless I was scared.

“The leaders I’ve come across when I’ve visited other countries . . . that are most effective are those who are adept at human relations, my friend.”

His report tracked data showing that dating apps are overrun by men — who represent 62 percent of users — and figures collected in the US in 2019 suggested more men than women were single.

dr. Matos said society is not teaching young boys the importance of communication, which has led to a growing number of unintentionally single men.

“Over the past 30 years, men have become an increasingly large part of that growing group of long-term singles,” explains the psychologist.

“And while you don’t really need to be in a relationship to be happy, men tend to be happier and healthier when they have a partner.”

Since the report, however, Dr. Matos has admitted on his TikTok page that he has received hate mail from male followers and offered a response, saying he is only inviting them “to be the best version of themselves.” In the photo, TikTok users praise the psychologist

He also said the overwhelming number of online dating options has meant that both men and women are becoming “increasingly selective” and competition is fierce.

Single men are statistically less happy, more often unemployed and financially unstable.

Data points to societal changes that have taken place even in recent decades, allowing many more women to make informed choices about their relationships.